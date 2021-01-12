WazzuWatch - NFL Cougs: Chiefs sign Gordon to Futures Contract

Former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, who threw for a school and Pac-12 record 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns in 2019, has signed a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN Insider Field Yates reported Tuesday.

Futures contracts are essentially opportunities to compete for a roster spot during off-season workouts and training camp. Basically, the Chiefs are giving Gordon a tryout.

After being named a Davey O'Brien semifinalist, Gordon went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and was signed to a UDFA contract by the Seattle Seahawks. However, he was waived before the end of training camp.

By signing a futures contract, Gordon won’t count against the Chiefs’ roster limit until the new league year begins and the 90-man off-season roster is opened.

According to ChiefsWire, Gordon should compete for Kansas City's No. 3 QB job as Matt Moore will be a free agent when the 2020 season ends.

