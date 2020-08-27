WazzuWatch - NFL Cougs: Cracraft expected to sign with 49ers today

The 49ers' wide receiver corps has taken some hits this offseason and early on in camp and are planning to add another Wednesday.

The 49ers are expected to sign former Denver Broncos (and Washington State) receiver River Cracraft and perhaps one more receiver from their recent workout, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Cracraft was among a number of wide receivers the 49ers worked out Tuesday during a cattle call workout that included Kevin White, Justin Hardy and Johnny Holton.

The Washington State product entered the NFL in 2018 and played in eight games for the Broncos, catching one pass for 44 yards and netting 40 return yards.

The 49ers suddenly find themselves thin at wide receiver after a slew of injuries. Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones fracture in his foot and Richie James fractured his wrist and both currently are on the non-football injury list.

In addition, Jalen Hurd tore his ACL and will miss the entire season, while rookie Brandon Aiyuk has missed practice with a hamstring injury. Travis Benjamin opted out of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

The 49ers also have signed Tavon Austin, J.J. Nelson and Jaron Brown since the beginning of camp.

Despite all the injuries to their receiving corps, the 49ers still are much further along when it comes to learning the passing game.

The 49ers hope Samuel and Aiyuk will be ready to play Week 1 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.