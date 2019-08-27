Former Washington State WR River Cracraft is vying for a spot on the Denver Broncos final 53-man roster. Through four preseason games, Cracraft has two receptions for 9 yards and five punt returns with zero fair catches. He is averaging 4.4 yards per return. Most Broncos analysts acknowledge the blocking on Denver's punt return team has been subpar, giving Cracraft little room to maneuver.



Cracraft appeared in 8 games for the Broncos last season, making one reception for 44 yards, returning 3 kickoffs for 43 yards and 12 punts for 40 yards. He concluded his WSU career as the Cougars' second all-time leading receiver with 218 receptions for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns.

