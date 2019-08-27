NFL Cougs: Cracraft eyes Broncos roster spot as punt returner, backup WR
Former Washington State WR River Cracraft is vying for a spot on the Denver Broncos final 53-man roster. Through four preseason games, Cracraft has two receptions for 9 yards and five punt returns with zero fair catches. He is averaging 4.4 yards per return. Most Broncos analysts acknowledge the blocking on Denver's punt return team has been subpar, giving Cracraft little room to maneuver.
Cracraft appeared in 8 games for the Broncos last season, making one reception for 44 yards, returning 3 kickoffs for 43 yards and 12 punts for 40 yards. He concluded his WSU career as the Cougars' second all-time leading receiver with 218 receptions for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns.
#Broncos Fangio on @rivercracraft and what he has shown as receiver and punt returner. He’s pushing to make roster. Is not for lack of practice. Dude puts in the work. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/ozs5uzRJMX— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 27, 2019
LISTEN: @EricGoodman and @LesShapiro talk to #Broncos WR River Cracraft on what he brings to the Broncos this season. https://t.co/iEMsP5154F— Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) August 26, 2019