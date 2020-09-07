WazzuWatch - NFL Cougs: Cracraft signed to practice squad by 49ers

NFL Cougs: Cracraft signed to practice squad by 49ers
Former Washington State WR River Cracraft, still battling to find a permanent spot in the rough-and-tumble world of the NFL, has signed a contract to join the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.
Cracraft will be one of 16 players on the 49ers practice squad. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the maximum number of players a team could have on the practice squad was 10.
Cracraft was signed to a one-year contract by the 49ers a couple of weeks ago due to a massive number of crippling injuries that struck the 49ers WR corps. He was released on Saturday, but quickly resigned to the 49ers practice squad whenhe wasn't claimed by another team.
More roster news 👇https://t.co/KYUh1yBkBR— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 6, 2020