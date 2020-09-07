WazzuWatch - NFL Cougs: Cracraft signed to practice squad by 49ers

Former Washington State WR River Cracraft, still battling to find a permanent spot in the rough-and-tumble world of the NFL, has signed a contract to join the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Cracraft will be one of 16 players on the 49ers practice squad. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the maximum number of players a team could have on the practice squad was 10.

Cracraft was signed to a one-year contract by the 49ers a couple of weeks ago due to a massive number of crippling injuries that struck the 49ers WR corps. He was released on Saturday, but quickly resigned to the 49ers practice squad whenhe wasn't claimed by another team.

