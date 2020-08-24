WazzuWatch - NFL Cougs: Expectations high for Jalen Thompson in second season

Jalen Thompson’s first official day in the NFL was unusual, to say the least.

He didn’t get to participate in rookie camp, mini-camps or any offseason team workouts whatsoever. Instead, he reported straight to State Farm Stadium for the start of training camp, where he met with reporters for a brief visit in the press box, and then headed downstairs to change into his new uniform for his first practice of any kind.

“The first time we even met Jalen Thompson was in this building last year,” Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph recalled.

“Yeah, it was a little weird,” Thompson would say later.

It’s partly because he wasn’t expecting to make the jump from college to the pros at all last season. Thompson was focusing on his senior season at Washington State. If he was going to try to make it in the NFL, then the scouting combine and the draft would come this year, not in 2019.

But then disaster struck. Thompson purchased an over-the-counter supplement for his training that turned out to be banned by the NCAA. It was a non-steroid additive that reportedly contained no performance-enhancing properties, but the damage was already done.

Mike Leach, then the head coach of the Cougars, suggested Thompson should apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft and take his chances at the next level. He did, and the Cardinals selected him in the fifth round as the only player chosen in the league’s midsummer draft.

“He felt I would be ready for it,” Thompson said of Leach, now the head coach at Mississippi State, “so I took his advice, did the whole process, and I’m here now so he wasn’t wrong about what he was saying.”

With no offseason and not even the benefit of a single Zoom meeting, which is at least what NFL rookies were offered this year, Thompson had to learn quick. Before he knew it, he was worked into the mix and a month into the season, he was starting at strong safety after the Cardinals decided to part ways with veteran D.J. Swearinger.

By the end of the season, Thompson’s 63 tackles ranked sixth on the entire team and he had emboldened himself as a reliable stopper in the secondary along with Budda Baker, who would lead all NFL safeties in tackles (157).

“When he played,” Joseph said, “we got better. We got better! He made plays on the ball as far as (being) a coverage guy. But the best thing he did was tackle. I mean, he tackled some of the best backs in this league one on one, open field, and that’s tough to do. If a safety has that trait, they can play a long time.”

The Cardinals spent a lot of money this offseason on adding key pieces to their defense, but strong safety wasn’t one of them. They could have decided to upgrade, but it’s clear they believe Thompson can handle the job. Just to be sure, the question was put to Joseph, point blank.

“We gave up a lot of big plays last year through the middle of the defense early on,” Joseph said. “When that kid played, those plays stopped happening. It went from being 40-yard gains to 15-yard gains. His trait is how fast he plays and how well he tackles. Now, again, it’s going to be his second year in the system and as far as his IQ moving forward, it’s going to get better.

“But he is definitely the answer for us right now at the safety position.”

Thompson said his continuing transition is “going pretty smooth right now, a lot smoother than last year,” adding that he’s more than ready to take on even more responsibilities now that he’s a year older and a year wiser in the system.

To be ready, Thompson added about 10 pounds of muscle ahead of camp and said he’s not only stronger, but faster. “I feel like that’s going to be huge, especially guarding those tight ends,” he says. Tight ends destroyed Arizona’s defense in 2019, although Joseph now has additional hope in inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and first-round draft pick Isaiah Simmons, not to mention Thompson.

“You can tell he’s a lot more comfortable, just personality-wise, in understanding of the scheme, the system,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “And then he’s gained some weight and prepared his body to take on another 16-game season, so I think more than anything, the progress he showed last year, the type of personality, the competitive nature, work ethic, all those things, we like where he’s heading.”

In time, Thompson said he hopes to be on the same level as Baker, a first-team All-Pro last season. He doesn’t expect it to happen right away, but said, “I feel like if I can keep studying my plays and keep working hard, I can be on that same level and once we’re on that same level together, I feel like we can be unstoppable.”

Maybe it will happen, maybe it won’t. Thompson expects to have his critics. After all, nobody’s really talking much about him at the moment and his abilities have always seemed to be in question.

“Being under the radar, to me, I feel like that’s a good thing,” he said. “It gives me a chance to go out there and prove a lot of people wrong, a lot of people that doubt me. I feel like I’ve been doubted a lot in my career growing up, whether it’s high school or whether it’s college. I just feel like I’ve been doubted a lot. It’s nothing new to me. I’m just going to get out here and work hard and prove everybody wrong.”

The work may never stop, but at least Thompson can take a moment to realize he’s made it this far, so far, and he did it pretty much unlike any other NFL rookie in recent history.

“It was tough going through all that stuff in college my senior year,” he said. “Just trying to get through that stuff and just thinking back on it, it’s just a blessing being able to be here and help out the team in any way that I can. My main thoughts on it is that it was a blessing at the end of the day.”