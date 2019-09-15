HOUSTON, Tex. – They stayed close and played tough. Then, the rookie quarterback threw in some drama at the end.

That wasn’t quite enough.

The Jaguars’ defense limited the Houston Texans’ high-powered offense most of the game, and an impressive late performance by rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II nearly helped the Jaguars pull out what became a 13-12 Texans victory in front of 71,651 in an AFC South game at NRG Stadium Sunday afternoon.

A late rally led by an impressively poised Minshew fell just short.

The Jaguars took possession at their 32 with just over three minutes remaining trailing 13-6. Minshew drove the Jaguars to the Texans 31 with back-to-back completions to wide receivers DJ Chark Jr. and Chris Conley. Minshew then scrambled 18 yards for a first down to the Texans 13 on 4th-and-10 from the 31.

Minshew capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. with :30 remaining, but running back Leonard Fournette was stopped inches short of the goal line on the two-point conversion try.

''We felt really good about the call,'' Minshew said. ''We had the right look. Leonard was close. I thought he got it, but that's how it goes sometimes. I'd bet 10 times out of 10 for him to get in there.''

The Jaguars slipped to 0-2; the defending AFC South champion Texans improved to 1-1.

Minshew, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft making his first NFL start in place of injured starter Nick Foles, completed 23 of 33 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. He was sacked three times and fumbled three times, losing one.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone was impressed with Minshew's performance after being thrust into the starting role despite the loss.

''He doesn't play like a rookie,'' Marrone said. ''There are some things that he'll improve on. We have to keep working and have to do a better job of coaching it and a better job performing it. On that last drive, you could see the poise that the kid has. He was able to go down the field and score. He's not a guy that gets rattled, he understands what we're trying to get accomplished, and I couldn't be happier with him.''

What’s next: The Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville Thursday at 8:20 p.m.ET/5:20 p.m. PT.

