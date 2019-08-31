Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew was drafted in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars for the specific purpose of competing for the backup QB job behind Nick Foles.

After four months of mini-camps, OTAs, training camp and four preseason games, Minshew has finally earned that opportunity.

The Jaguars released their final 53-man roster Saturday afternoon and Minshew made the roster following an up-and-down preseason. However, the Jaguars apparent;ly saw enough from Minshew to give him the job rather than trade for a veteran backup or put Minshew on the practice squad (IF he cleared waivers).

"Minshew started three preseason games and played extensively in the fourth, so the Jaguars clearly expected him to be the backup and wanted the rookie to get as many reps as possible entering the season," Jaguars.com writer John Oehser wrote.

Besides Minshew, three other former Cougar standouts made 53-man rosters: DL Hercules Mata'afa (Vikings), WR River Cracraft (Broncos) and OL Cole Madison (Packers).

Broncos GM John Elway said Cracraft, who appeared in several games for Denver a year ago, will start the season as the team's punt returner. However, Elway hardly gave him a rousing endorsement, saying Cracraft was the punt returner "for now."

