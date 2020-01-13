The Jacksonville Jaguars and Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo have mutually agreed to part ways. Head Coach Doug Marrone will begin the offensive coordinator search immediately.

Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew worked under offensive coordinator John DeFilippo during his rookie campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

That won't be the case in 2020.

Will a new offensive coordinator help or hurt Minshew during his sophomore season in the NFL? We'll have to wait and see.

