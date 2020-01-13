NFL Cougs: Minshew will have new offensive coordinator in 2020
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo have mutually agreed to part ways.— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 13, 2020
Head Coach Doug Marrone will begin the offensive coordinator search immediately.
Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew worked under offensive coordinator John DeFilippo during his rookie campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
That won't be the case in 2020.
The Jaguars and DeFilippo have "mutally agreed" to part ways, clearing the path for a new offensive coordinator to direct Jacksonville's offense next season.
Will a new offensive coordinator help or hurt Minshew during his sophomore season in the NFL? We'll have to wait and see.
A surprise in Jacksonville: The #Jaguars are moving on from offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After a season that saw him help develop rookie Gardner Minshew, DeFilippo is out and Jax will hire a new OC.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2020