WazzuWatch - NFL Cougs: WR River Cracraft signs 1-year contract with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that the team has signed former Washington State WR River Cracraft to a one-year extension.

Cracraft (6-0, 198) spent time on the team's practice squad and active roster in 2020, appearing in nine games (one start) and finishing with six receptions for 41 yards on offense to go along with five punt returns for 40 yards and three tackles on special teams.

The 49ers signed Cracraft late in training camp last year, and he remained on the practice squad until a midseason promotion.

A two-year NFL veteran, Cracraft was an exclusive-rights free agent with no outside negotiating rights. He joins a list of other 49ers to re-sign with the club, which includes quarterback Josh Rosen and running back Jeff Wilson

According to OvertheCap.com, which tracks NFL player salaries, Cracraft earned a base salary of $675,000 in 2020.

Cracraft appeared in nine games with the Denver Broncos over the 2018 and ’19 seasons. He caught one pass for 44 yards, while averaging 3.3 yards on 12 punt returns.