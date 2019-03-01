NFL Draft Combine: Dillard impresses in Indy
Former Washington State left tackle Andre Dillard's road to the 2019 NFL Draft has been a smooth one. First he impressed at the Senior Bowl, drawing raves from most draft analysts. Friday, Dillard sustained the momentum with an impressive performance in the offensive linemen drills at Lucas Oil Field.
Dillard ran the 40 in under 5 seconds (4.97), broad jumped 9 feet 10 inches and lifted the 225-pound bar 24 times in the bench press.He also had a vertical leap of 29 inches and did the three-cone drill in 7.44 seconds.
"He's the best pass protector in the entire draft," NFL Network analysts Daniel Jeremiah said when Dillard was running the 40 yard dash. Dillard's best time in the 40 was fourth fastest among all offensive line prospects at the Draft Combine.
Andre Dillard had a 94.0 pass-blocking grade this season, which was best among offensive tackles (min. 300 pass-blocking snaps). He just ran a 4.99 40-yard dash. 😤— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 1, 2019
.@WSUCougFB OT Andre Dillard is clearly a cut-above his groupmates when it comes to footwork and fludiity in movement drills.— Dion Caputi (@nfldraftupdate) March 1, 2019
Relating to transferable pass blocking skills, his four years of playing experience really come to the forefront by comparison.
