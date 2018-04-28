Although his selection came a round or two later than most NFL draft analysts thought, it was probably inevitable Luke Falk would be drafted in the same spot (No. 199 overall) as his idol Tom Brady nearly two decades ago.

Falk was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon. He will compete for the backup job behind entrenched starter Marcus Mariota.



Falk becomes the 11th Cougar quarterback selected in the NFL Draft and the first since Alex Brink went in the seventh round to the Houston Texans in the 2008 NFL Draft and the highest Cougar quarterback taken since Ryan Leaf went second overall to the San Diego Chargers in 1998.

"His delivery mimics Tom Brady, he's read his book front to back," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said soon after the pick was announced. "Now he's pick 199. He has a great chance to be the backup right away at Tennessee. It's wide open behind Marcus Mariota. When he has a chance to be in rhythm and on time,. he's outstanding.

"He's very accurate. He will stand in there tall and he'll take a shot. He puts the ball on the money for every kind of route. I can't find a ball that he doesn't throw well. Now, it might not come at 90 miles per hour, but with anticipation and timing, the ball placement is outstanding. He's played a lot of football and he's won a lot of games. In the sixth round, this is a heckuva value for the Titans."



Falk is the first Cougar selected by the Titans since defensive lineman Rien Long was taken in the fourth round of the 2003 draft.

This past season, Falk led the Pac-12 Conference with 30 touchdown passes and was No. 12 in the country with 3,593 passing yards and led the Cougars to a 9-4 record in 2017. Falk won the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s top former walk-on, also earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors twice in 2016 and led WSU to notable wins over USC, Oregon and Stanford.

Falk, a redshirt-senior from Logan, Utah, set Pac-12 and WSU career records for passing yards (14,486), passing touchdowns (119), total offense (14,086), plays (2,306), completions (1,404), attempts (2,055) and 300-yard games (30). He also set the WSU record for wins by a quarterback with 27 and was a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection, earning first team accolades as a sophomore and second team as junior. Falk was also a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection.