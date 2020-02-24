@gordo1_ heading to the Combine to represent the Cougs 🏈 Show ‘em what’s up Gordo‼️ #GoCougs | #ClawsOut pic.twitter.com/2x6UOZwmMy

Along with the other quarterbacks invited to the 2020 NFL Draft Combine, and with millions watching on television, former Washington State record-setting quarterback Anthony Gordon will showcase his throwing skills Thursday afternoon and evening at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

The NFL Draft Combine is more than just collecting physical measurements (hence the phrase "The Underwear Olympics" to describe the Combine), 40 times and other data from workouts. Over a four-day span, players also undergo physicals and interview with various teams.

Quarterbacks were measured on Monday and Gordon's height was 6-2 3/8 and his weight was 2-5 pounds. His all-important hand size was 9-6/8. Later, one NFL Draft analyst described Gordon as a "winner" of measurement day.

"As a weaker armed, high-volume passer from Washington State, it's easy to assume Gordon has tiny measureables," Chris Trepasso of CBSSports.com wrote Monday afternoon. "But to be over 6-2 with nearly 10-inch hands equated to sizable win for the sleeper prospect."



CBS Sports rates Gordon as the No. 8 quarterback overall, and forecasts him as a mid-to-late round draft pick on Day 3.



Gordon and former WSU wide receiver Dezmon Patmon are two of 47 draft prospects from the Pac-12. The workouts will be televised by the NFL Network.

Patmon is rated the No. 48 wide receiver prospect by CBSSports.com, making him a late round selection or an undrafted free agent.



Here is the 2020 NFL Combine Workout Schedule (Feb. 27-Mar. 1):

Thursday (1-8 p.m.): Tight ends, quarterbacks, wide receivers;

Friday (1-8 p.m.): Offensive linemen, running backs, special teams;

Saturday (1-8 p.m.) Defensive line, linebackers;

Sunday (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.): Defensive backs.

(All TImes Pacific)