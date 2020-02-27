NFL Draft: It's Go Time For Gordon, Patmon at Combine
Enjoy it boys, you earned it. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/qxFnXXjs09— Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) February 25, 2020
One of the most important days in the young lives of former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon is finally here.
Tonight both will perform a variety of drills on the field at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis in front of dozens of NFL scouts and executives. How they do could go a long ways towards determining their draft status in late April when the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around.
Right now, Gordon, hoping to follow up a solid showing in the Senior Bowl, is rated by most draft analysts as one of the top Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) quarterback prospects on the board. While he is being projected as a late-round pick, Gordon's work in Indianapolis this week could boost his stock in the minds of talent evaluators.
Everybody is looking for the next Gardner Minshew, the former WSU quarterback who took the league by storm last season after being drafted in the sixth round and finished with a 6-6 record in his 12 starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars, outperforming most of the more publicized quarterbacks taken in the first round.
"Everybody is looking for the late round guy that can be the next Gardner Minshew," NFL.com draft analysts Bucky Brook said recently on the popular 'Move the Sticks' podcast. "I would say the guy who replaced Gardner Minshew at Washington State. We saw Anthony Gordon throw the ball around at the Senior Bowl. He gets the ball out of his hands (quickly). He looks like a player."
Gordon hopes to join a growing number of successful Air Raid quarterbacks in the NFL. Once shunned as 'system quarterbacks,' they're now being greeted with open arms by scouts and executives.
"Because we're seeing more Air Raid quarterbacks have success, I'm willing to take a flyer on Anthony Gordon," Brooks said. "One of the things that is beginning to show is reps at the quarterback position matter more now than they ever have. The more guys throw, the better they get when it comes to their opportunity to succeed in the league. When you play for Mike Leach, you throw it all over the yard. That might serve Gordon well as a guy who could be a late round pick."
ClutchPoints.com described Gordon as a potential steal in te late rounds: "This is a strong quarterback class, but Anthony Gordon could be a late-round steal. Gordon set the Pac 12 record having thrown for 5,228 yards. Gardner Minshew was the steal of last year’s draft, and maybe Gordon could be it for this season."
Besides being tall (6-4), Patmon demonstrated Wednesday that he is also one of the strongest wide receivers at the NFL Draft Combine, lifting the 225-pound bar 15 times on the bench press.
Patmon could make himself into a probable late round draft pick with a strong showing Thursday night at the Combine.
Washington State QB Anthony Gordon way ready for questions here at #NFLCombine about Air Raid offense transitioning into NFL. Calls it a perception Gardner Minshew, others have helped correct recently. Says teams have been asking him about it, that he got 2 yrs of pass reps in 1 pic.twitter.com/3jdoxZyG4w— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 25, 2020
Impressive work by big Dezmon Patmon with 15 reps on the bench at the #NFLCombine.— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) February 27, 2020
Watch Dez and Anthony Gordon Thursday afternoon on the @nflnetwork #GoCougs | @dadpat7 pic.twitter.com/PtpnPMYU0E
Anthony Gordon says he remains close with fellow ex #wazzu QB Gardner Minshew. Minshew told Gordon entering #NFLCombine “be me. Control every room you enter.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/3f14vRVywS— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 25, 2020
Check out the top throws from the QB who set Pac-12 single-season records for passing yards and passing TD!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) February 26, 2020
Can't wait to watch @gordo1_ at the #NFLCombine on the @nflnetwork this Thursday!#GoCougs | #AirGordon | #Playmaker pic.twitter.com/Ps80yGDLSt
Anthony Gordon on leadership: pic.twitter.com/NGOft74N0u— Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) February 25, 2020
Accurate pass % since 2018— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 21, 2020
1. Anthony Gordon 69.4%
2. Joe Burrow 68.4%
3. Tyler Huntley 67.1% pic.twitter.com/T7HCzi1HvA
73. Anthony Gordon (QB, Washington St.)— FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) February 25, 2020
Intriguing developmental QB. Thrives in an on-schedule offense. Accurate, quick processor, and has great touch and anticipation. Accurate downfield and throws a beautiful deep ball. Consistent mechanics, especially when throwing downfield. pic.twitter.com/rhSuLgVnbA