One of the most important days in the young lives of former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon is finally here.

Tonight both will perform a variety of drills on the field at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis in front of dozens of NFL scouts and executives. How they do could go a long ways towards determining their draft status in late April when the 2020 NFL Draft rolls around.

Right now, Gordon, hoping to follow up a solid showing in the Senior Bowl, is rated by most draft analysts as one of the top Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) quarterback prospects on the board. While he is being projected as a late-round pick, Gordon's work in Indianapolis this week could boost his stock in the minds of talent evaluators.

Everybody is looking for the next Gardner Minshew, the former WSU quarterback who took the league by storm last season after being drafted in the sixth round and finished with a 6-6 record in his 12 starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars, outperforming most of the more publicized quarterbacks taken in the first round.

"Everybody is looking for the late round guy that can be the next Gardner Minshew," NFL.com draft analysts Bucky Brook said recently on the popular 'Move the Sticks' podcast. "I would say the guy who replaced Gardner Minshew at Washington State. We saw Anthony Gordon throw the ball around at the Senior Bowl. He gets the ball out of his hands (quickly). He looks like a player."

Gordon hopes to join a growing number of successful Air Raid quarterbacks in the NFL. Once shunned as 'system quarterbacks,' they're now being greeted with open arms by scouts and executives.

"Because we're seeing more Air Raid quarterbacks have success, I'm willing to take a flyer on Anthony Gordon," Brooks said. "One of the things that is beginning to show is reps at the quarterback position matter more now than they ever have. The more guys throw, the better they get when it comes to their opportunity to succeed in the league. When you play for Mike Leach, you throw it all over the yard. That might serve Gordon well as a guy who could be a late round pick."

ClutchPoints.com described Gordon as a potential steal in te late rounds: "This is a strong quarterback class, but Anthony Gordon could be a late-round steal. Gordon set the Pac 12 record having thrown for 5,228 yards. Gardner Minshew was the steal of last year’s draft, and maybe Gordon could be it for this season."

Besides being tall (6-4), Patmon demonstrated Wednesday that he is also one of the strongest wide receivers at the NFL Draft Combine, lifting the 225-pound bar 15 times on the bench press.

Patmon could make himself into a probable late round draft pick with a strong showing Thursday night at the Combine.

