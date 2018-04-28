With the 1st pick in the 5th round, the @packers team select offensive lineman Cole Madison! Congrats Cole! #NFLDraft | #GoCougs | #WSUtoNFL pic.twitter.com/zfzMcJvdhS

Some NFL Draft analysts had Washington State offensive lineman Cole Madison as the Cougars highest rated draft prospect, and that's how it played out.

Chosen by the Green Bay Packers with the first pick of the 5th round, Madison became the first WSU player off the board in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Madison, who stock rose with an impresive showing at the Senior Bowl, was a four-year letter-winner for WSU and a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection, including second-team honors as senior.

Madison started all 47 games he appeared in for the Cougars, tying him for the second-most starts in WSU history. Last season he started all 13 games at right tackle and earned a team-best four Bone Awards, given to the best offensive lineman following a win (Boise State, Oregon State, at Oregon and at Utah). He earned a social science degree in 2017.