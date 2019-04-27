#Wazzu 's Gardner Minshew doesn't have the media fawning over his traits, but NFL teams are impressed with his accuracy, timing and throw anticipation. And he's only getting better, as he remains committed to being the most pro-ready QB in the class. 📰: https://t.co/GsGEIpf9o6 pic.twitter.com/h14Wu9R30h

This could be the day former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew remembers for the rest of his life.

With three rounds of the seven-round 2019 NFL Draft in the books, Minshew and a handful of other quarterbacks are ready to hear their names called when Round 4 began at 9 a.m. PT from Nashville, Tenn.

Some analysts have the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Minshew, the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, as one of the top half dozen or so quarterback prospects available after just five signal callers were chosen in the first three rounds.

Which team will take Minshew? That’s tough to predict since he met with representatives from virtually every franchise during the lengthy draft process, beginning with the Senior Bowl in January and continuing with the NFL Draft Combine, Washington State’s Pro Day on April 3 and beyond.

“I’ve talked with just about every team between the Senior Bowl, Combine and (Pro Day),” Minshew said after working out for NFL scouts and executives in Pullman earlier this month. “It’s a long process, You get to meet with everybody. They make sure they get to know you.”

Minshew’s NFL.com draft profile states his “ascension from unheralded graduate transfer to Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year is indicative of the enigma he is in the 2018 draft. He might not have the desired traits, but he has very good intangibles and accuracy. He could become a good QB3 in a timing-based passing attack that conceals his average arm talent.”