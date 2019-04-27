Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.

Minshew II was taken as the fifth pick in the sixth round and No. 178 overall. The Cougars have now had a quarterback drafted for the second straight season after Luke Falk was selected in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans last year.



MInshew's task now is to earn the backup job behind newly acquired Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles.

Minshew II was magical in his only season at Washington State after arriving last summer as a graduate transfer from East Carolina. Minshew II won the starting job in preseason camp and led the Cougars to a program-record 11 win season capped by a victory over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl.



The Brandon, Miss. native finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting, won the 2018 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (given to the nation’s top junior or senior quarterback) and was the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Minshew was also a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Davey O’Brien Award in addition was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award. Minshew II led the country in passing (367.6), was second in passing yards (4,779) and total offense (376.8) and fourth in touchdown passes (38) which tied the WSU single-season record.



Minshew led WSU to three fourth-quarter comeback wins against Utah, at Stanford and against California and was the only quarterback in the country to throw for 400+ yards six times in 2018.