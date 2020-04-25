Only one former Washington State player was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and it wasn't quarterback Anthony Gordon.

Former Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round (No. 212 overall) on Saturday. Gordon, meanwhile, was not picked despite being projected as an early Day 3 selection (Rounds 4-5) by most draft analysts.

However, Gordon will likely sign an undrafted free agent contract (UDFA) with a NFL club before the weekend is over. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted Saturday afternoon shortly after the draft's conclusion that, per his sources, Gordon had agreed to a FA contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

But multiple media outlets later reported that several other NFL clubs had reached out to Gordon, with the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers being prominently mentioned.



Patmon is the first Cougar receiver drafted since Vince Mayle was taken in 2015 by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round. Patmon is the first Cougar to be drafted by the Colts since cornerback Jason David was selected in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

Patmon was named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award Watch List and caught 58 passes for 762 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 13.1 yards-per-catch in 2019. The San Diego native recorded 40 catches that resulted in a first down or touchdown and had three touchdown catches for 20+ yards.

In his four seasons at Washington State, Patmon appeared in 43 games, caught 156 passes for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns, recorded four 100-yard games and finished his career with a reception in 33-straight games.



Patmon had a 103 receiving yards in the season-opener against New Mexico State, caught a 39-yard touchdown at Houston, had 97 receiving yards at Arizona State, caught two touchdowns against Oregon State, caught a season-high seven passes at Washington and caught a touchdown pass against Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl.