Workout dates for the three former Washington State standouts invited to the 2019 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis have been announced.

Offensive lineman Andre Dillard, projected by many draft analysts as a first-round draft pick, and running back James Williams are both scheduled to work out in front of NFL scouts and executives on March 1, while Gardner Minshew will join the other invited quarterbacks on Sat., March 2.

NFL.com draft analysts Chad Reuter predicts in his first pre-Combine mock draft that Dillard will go No. 23 to the Houston Texans. CBS Sports.com rates Dillard as the No. 8 offensive tackle available in the draft.

In their latest mock draft, CBS Sports has Dillard going No. 28 to the Los Angeles Chargers. “Dillard had a strong Senior Bowl week and scouts love his footwork,” Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports wrote. “And since Philip Rivers might just play forever, the Chargers will need to protect him.”

His draft profile on NFL.com says Dillard has “outstanding feet who offers an instant athletic upgrade for teams getting battered from the blind-side. Because of his scheme, Dillard will be a little behind in terms of his feel for set points and firing off the ball in the run game. While he could play with a little more ferocity as a finisher, he has the athletic ability to make all the blocks and the protection talent to become a good, early starter on the left side.”

Biggest mystery player among the three Cougars at the Draft Combine? Minshew. The Pac-12 Offensive Player of the year rocketed to fame in 2018 and most NFL teams are trying to catch up wit their evaluation. Most analysts describe Minshew as a mid-to-late round draft pick.



“Minshew's ascension from unheralded graduate transfer to Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year is indicative of the enigma he is in the 2019 draft,” Minshew’s draft profile reads. “He might not have the desired traits, but he has better intangibles and accuracy than just about any quarterback in this draft. He could become a good QB2 in a timing-based passing attack that conceals his average arm talent.”

Williams gambled on himself by declaring for the NFL Draft, believing teams are eager for a player with his varied skill set. Air Raid running back must excel in three areas – running with the football, blocking and catching the ball out of the backfield. More and more, NFL running backs are getting involved in the passing game in order to force defenses to defend the entire field sideline-to-sideline as additional teams adopt Air Raid concepts.

NFL DRAFT COMBINE WORKOUT SCHEDULE (March 1-4)

March 1 – Running backs, offensive linemen, placekickers, special teams;

March 2 – Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

March 3 – Defensive linemen, linebackers

March 4 – Defensive backs