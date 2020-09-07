WazzuWatch - No surprise: Kassidy Woods enters transfer portal

2018 3-star WR Kassidy Woods has entered the transfer portal after redshirting in 2018 and then grabbing 6 rec for 58 yards in 2019 at #Wazzu ; TX native @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @WazzuWatch https://t.co/efn67kx6lS

The least surprising news of the fall arrived Monday night when multiple media outlets reported Washington State wide receiver Kassidy Woods had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

About a month ago, Woods made national headlines when he and his family illegally recorded a phone conversation with Nick Rolovich and then gave the audio of the call to his hometown newspaper in Dallas and other media companies around the country. Washington law provides both parties must consent in order for a conversation to be recorded, and no evidence has ever been offered that Rolovich gave his permission.

During the phone call, Woods told Rolovich that he was going to opt out of the 2020 season due to health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The conversation then turned to Woods' support for the players' unity movement.

Days later, after he had been told opting out meant he could not participate in any team activities, Woods said in interviews that he believed he had been cut from the team, but Rolovich insisted that was untrue.



The 6-foot-4 Woods signed with WSU in 2018 and redshirted that season. He was moved to inside receiver prior to the 2019 campaign and ended up catching 6 passes for 58 yards in limited action.



Woods is the fourth WSU receiver to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2019 season, joining Rodrick Fisher, Tay Martin (eventually transferred to Oklahoma State) and Mike Pettway in deciding to leave the Cougars program with eligibility remaining.



Fisher left the program in February but apparently didn't place his name into the transfer portal until two weeks ago.

