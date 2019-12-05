PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State athletics announced Thursday that Head Coach Mike Leach and the University have agreed in principle to a provision in Leach's contract that extends the agreement an additional year through the 2024 season, bringing it to a five-year contract.

"Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched," WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said. "He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program."



This year, Leach has led the Cougars to their fifth-straight bowl appearance, the only time in program history that has been accomplished. WSU will find out which bowl it is going to Sunday afternoon.



Additionally, Leach has guided Washington State to 43 victories, and counting, over the past five years, the best five-year stretch in school history.



"We are excited about going to our fifth straight bowl game and look forward to another exciting season in 2020. Go Cougs!" said Leach.



In keeping with his agreement signed following the 2017 season, Leach's 2020 compensation will be $4 million, while the following four years he is also scheduled to make $4 million per year.



Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000. In his eight seasons leading the Cougars, Leach has amassed 55 victories, which ranks third in program history.



He has guided the Cougars to six bowl games in the past seven years, also a first for a Cougar coach, while the Cougar offense has led the nation in passing four times in that span.