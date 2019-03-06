We are excited to announce @Cougbaseball legend John Olerud's induction into the @pac12 Hall of Honor! Congratulations John! Read more here: https://t.co/66CfbpaY0l #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/P5aYPL8Ocf

The Pac-12 Conference Wednesday announced the 2019 class to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, including Washington State Hall of Famer John Olerud.



Formal induction will take place on Friday, March 15 during a ceremony prior to the semifinals of the 2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life. Following induction, the class will be honored during a special halftime ceremony of the day's first semifinal matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 15.



"John has always been and continues to be a great ambassador for Cougar Athletics," said Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "This is another tremendous honor for John and his family, and more confirmation that his accomplishments are befitting of the moniker, 'The greatest player in Pac-12 baseball history.'"



During his three seasons in a Cougar uniform, John Olerud had one of the finest careers of any Cougar athlete in any sport in Washington State history, rewriting the WSU record books and becoming the only Cougar baseball player ever to be named College Athlete of the Year.

In 1988, Olerud became the only player in NCAA history to win 15 games on the mound and hit 20 home runs in the same season, going 15-0 with 23 home runs that year. Still holding numerous WSU records, Olerud went 26-4 overall with a 3.17 ERA over 241.1 innings during his three seasons, hitting .434 for Washington State. He set two Pac-10 records and 10 Pac-10 North marks, highlighted by his sophomore season when he was named Athlete of the Year by Baseball America.



In January prior to his junior year at WSU, Olerud suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of brain seizure. He missed the first 28 games of the spring season, but returned to hit .359 for WSU over the final 27 games. Prior to his senior season, Olerud signed a contract with Toronto and went directly to the Major Leagues.



In 1993, he became the first Blue Jay to win a batting title, hitting .363. Olerud played for Toronto, the New York Mets and Yankees, Seattle and Boston during his 17-year career, winning back-to-back world series titles with Toronto in 1992 and 1993. In 2001 he joined his father, John Sr., in the WSU Athletics Hall of Fame, and is a member of the College Baseball, State of Washington and Inland Northwest Sports Halls of Fame.

The John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, given annually by the College Baseball Hall of Fame, was named in his honor and in 2016, he was named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Century, selected by a 36-member blue ribbon panel of experts chosen by the conference.