Gardner Minshew has earned plenty of accolades and awards - and deservingly so - for his one spectacular season at Washington State. Now he's a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars battling to earn the backup quarterback job behind Nick Foles.

Before he officially embarks on his NFL journey when the Jaguars open training camp in less than a month, Minshew was named Tuesday as one of Washington State's two 2018-19 Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipients.

The award is given annually to each Pac-12 institution’s outstanding senior male and female athlete based on the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.

MInshew was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and was a All-Pac-12 First Team selection after leading the NCAA in passing yards per game (367.6) along with finishing second in passing yards (4,779) and total offense (376.8) and third in completion percentage (70.7), each Pac-12 bests.



Volleyball standout Taylor Mims was WSU's female award recipient.