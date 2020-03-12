Hours after Washington State posted its first victory in the Pac-12 Conference tournament in 11 years, the Cougars won't get an opportunity for a second win against Arizona State tonight in Las Vegas.

The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday morning that the remainder of the conference tourney has been cancelled amid growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus:

"The Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events, effective immediately, until further notice. This decision has been made in consultation with our member universities in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events."

The Pac-12 joined several other major conferences, including the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern, in cancelling its conference men's basketball tournament.



The cancellation of so many tournaments has imperiled the NCAA tournament, though there has not yet been an official announcement. Wednesday, it was announced that the NCAA tournament would be played in empty arenas.

Because the conference has cancelled "all Pac-12 sports competitions," WSU's ongoing baseball season is suspended as well. The Cougars had been scheduled to host California this weekend for a three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field.

