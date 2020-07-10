WazzuWatch - Pac-12 distributed avg of $32.2 million to conference schools in 2018-19

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference today reported the financial performance for the financial year 2018-2019, highlighted by total revenues of $530M and distributions at $387M, representing an average of $32.2M per member university.



The year-on-year increase in reported revenues and distributions, at 7% and 9% respectively, is primarily a result of increases in media rights and post-season Bowl revenues. The equity value of the Pac-12’s full ownership of its Pac-12 Networks is not included in reported results.

For the six-year period since 2012-2013 when the Pac-12 began its media rights agreements with ESPN and Fox and launched the first and only member-owned conference network, annual member distributions have increased by 70% ($228M to $387M) and annual total revenues have increased by 59% ($334M to $530M).



The compounded annual growth rate for member distributions and total revenues over the six-year period was 9% and 8%, respectively. The ESPN and Fox partnerships that began in 2012 resulted in more than four times the annual revenue of the prior Pac-12 media rights agreements.

In addition to reporting consolidated results and in order to provide enhanced clarity and transparency, the Pac-12 is providing a breakout of each of Conference and Networks performance (see chart set forth below).



For 2018-2019, the Pac-12 Conference reported revenues of $407M and net operating expenses of $42M. For 2018-2019, the Pac-12 Networks reported revenues of $123M and net operating expenses of $90M. Consolidated expenses for the Conference and Networks together decreased by 6% year-on-year.

“The Pac-12 continues to be focused on supporting our 7,000 student-athletes through the academic and athletic missions of our member universities,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our continued financial growth, media strategy under which all of our rights will be brought to market in 2024, and expense management efforts, will enable us to best support this mission.”

“The Pac-12 CEO Group is committed to continuing to serve our student-athletes and educational mission through these challenging times,” said Michael Schill, Chair of the Pac-12 CEO Group and President of the University of Oregon. “We are working closely with Commissioner Scott to explore all options for the successful launch of athletics in the coming school year provided that we can do so in a safe and prudent manner.”

Pac-12 Networks is the only conference network wholly-owned and controlled by its university members, providing an unprecedented platform to showcase the full breadth of Pac-12 sports to fans nationally across linear, digital and social media platforms.



The ownership model, under which the universities retain full equity in the enterprise, also provides a platform for innovation and the flexibility to adapt to and achieve full value from a rapidly evolving media landscape. Revenue and expenses, but not equity value, from the Pac-12 Networks are included in the Conference’s reported financial results.