HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Feelings on the early signing period here at Pac-12 Media Day spanned from coaches loving it, to hating it, to being surprised it was not such a pain in the you-know-what.

“We like it for us,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “You’ll probably get different answers from different coaches based on whatever their circumstances might be, but it’s good for us. Because of our location, people can drive to visit in the earlier parts of the year, spring and summer. They don’t have to get on an airplane.

“The recruiting process has sped up in the last 10 years or so, so (early offers and early recruiting) was already happening. People learned a lot this past year with the early Signing dDay and that’s going to become more the norm that that’s the (February) Signing Day for most people.”

Stanford coach David Shaw is not in Wilcox’s camp. Even though the early December period was beneficial to the Cardinal class since most signed before Christmas, Shaw said he would still prefer only the traditional National Signing Day in February for numerous reasons.

“I’m not in favor of anything to do in recruiting that pushes it earlier and makes it faster,” Shaw said. “We’re putting undue pressure on teenagers. We’re mounting pressure on these young people in an era where there’s too much pressure on them as it is.

“There are going to be certain guys where we have to see another test score on, we’re going to have to see more grades or first-semester grades. Some of those guys are going to have to make tough decisions - do I wait for Stanford to see if I can get admitted because it’s not a guarantee or do I take the bird in the hand?

“We’ve had some guys choose one way and some guys choose the other, so it does put us in a difficult position. For the most part, though, for those guys who are pursuing us, not just those we’re pursuing, it’s worth it for them to say, ‘Hold on,’ to those other schools and see if they can get admitted. If it happens after that December timeframe, then it happens, and we had some guys who didn’t cave in to the pressure and they said, ‘I’m going to wait to see what my Stanford admissions is before I make my decision.’”

At Pac-12 Media Day last summer, Washington State coach Mike Leach said he was “generally against” an early signing period and that those who implemented the new rule forgot what it was like to be 18 years old.

One recruiting cycle on, Leach is not so adamantly against the practice, but he does think the jury is still out.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it would be, but the other way is still better. But it’s by a smaller degree than I expected,” Leach said.

“The other thing is we’ll have a better sense of it about two years from now because it will have a ripple effect around how coaches strategize around their recruiting, the rhythms of when they sign, declare and commit, that type of thing and then we have a couple other rules that will shake that up. You just want to know where the boundaries are and then go as aggressively as you can.”