WazzuWatch - Pac-12 teams allowed 12 hours in the fall

Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the NCAA Division I council has approved a specific limit on the number of hours Pac-12, Big Ten and schools in other conferences that have delayed football season to the spring semester may engage in football-related activities this fall.



Here is the pertinent portion of Yahoo's story:



"For football teams not playing this fall, a 12-hour weekly schedule as recommended by the Football Oversight Committee was formally adopted by the D-I Council on Wednesday.



The move applies to both FBS and FCS programs who are planning to compete in the spring and is effective Aug. 24 through Oct. 4. Each week will have two required days off.

The 12-hour figure will be studied further by the oversight committee to “determine appropriate levels of countable athletics activity for the remainder of the year.”

Here is the breakdown of those 12 hours, via the NCAA:

-- No more than five of those hours can be skill instruction, during which footballs, helmets and spider pads can be used.



-- No contact would be allowed, but strength and conditioning, team, position and individual meetings and film review would be allowed within the 12-hour weekly limit.



-- A four-hour daily limit on athletics activities is included.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, the chair of the Football Oversight Committee, told ESPN that the 12-hour model was a compromise. The committee felt 20 hours was too much.

At least one coach, Penn State’s James Franklin, is not a fan.

“I don’t agree at all with the 12 hours. That makes no sense that other teams are going to be playing a season and we're only going to get to work with our guys for 12 hours,” Franklin said during a videoconference with reporters earlier Wednesday.

Other recommendations from D-I Council:

The D-I Council made several other recommendations to the Board of Directors on Wednesday:

-- Schools should be prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.

-- Schools should be prohibited from canceling or reducing athletics scholarships if a college athlete in any sport opts not to participate due to COVID-19.

-- That student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term be provided some flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.

-- The financial aid of fall sport senior student-athletes who take advantage of the additional year of eligibility and extended clock should not count against team limits in 2021-22.

Like the others, these recommendations will be voted on by the NCAA’s Board of Governors on Friday."