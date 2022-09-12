WazzuWatch

Washington State earned one of the big wins across college football on Saturday when the Cougars defeated then-No. 19 Wisconsin on the road. There were a number of key players in the 17-14 win in Madison, but two players were recognized by voters across the conference as the Pac-12 revealed its second weekly awards on Monday.

Veteran receiver Renard Bell earned the first weekly Pac-12 award of his career after his performance on special teams for the Cougars against Wisconsin. Bell, who is in his sixth season, earned the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week award after a few impressive plays in the Wazzu victory.

Bell averaged 41 yards on his kickoff returns in the game against the Badgers including a 73-yard return to open the second half that set up a field goal for the Cougars. It was the longest return in Bell's career.

In addition to his work on special teams, Bell contributed on offense by catching two passes for 49 yards. He's the first WSU player to earn the special teams weekly award in the Pac-12 since kicker Dean Janikowski earned the nod in the final week of the season in 2021.

Along the offensive line, starting offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston earned the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week award giving him his first career weekly conference award as well.

Kingston shined in the Cougars' season opener earning praise from head coach Jake Dickert, and he backed that performance up by again leading the WSU offensive line in its upset win.

The fifth-year player for the Cougars helped keep Cameron Ward upright by not allowing a quarterback pressure in 50 snaps plus he played an important role in the final 43-yard scoring drive that helped Wazzu secure its road win on Saturday.

Liam Ryan was the last Wazzu player to win the award when he did so in the sixth week of the season last year.

Overall, the Cougars earned 14 weekly Pac-12 awards in the 2021 season.

Wazzu will be back in action this Saturday when it hosts Colorado State to close out the nonconference portion of the schedule. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT.