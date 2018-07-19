Part 2: Former Cougs WR talks tumultuous first year, growth of WSU program
(Part 2 of a 2-part interview with Brett Bartolone)When Brett Bartolone first stepped foot on the Washington State campus in the summer of 2012, he stepped into something else – a hornet’s nest.WSU...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news