The Wuerffel Trophy announced its preseason Watch List today of 106 players from college football's Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams, and for the second straight year Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer made the list.

Pelluer started the first three games of 2017 but missed the final 10 games with a foot injury. Pelluer, a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, has made 34 starts and tallied 254 career tackles including 24.5 for loss and two interceptions over the past four seasons.

The Sammamish, Wash. native is a four-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection, including second-team honors the last three years. Pelluer already has a bachelor's degree in education and is working towards a master's degree in teaching. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA in January.

Pelluer is one of 22 players nationally who have made the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List the past two years.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1 and finalists will be announced on November 19.The formal announcement of the 2018 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's press conference in New York City on December 4.

Known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually at the All Sports Association’s Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.