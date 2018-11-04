Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-04 18:37:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Perseverance, patience pay off for Cougs in close win over Cal

Cmapf5tyylzcirsrlhlr
Twitter
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Watching Washington State’s high-flying offense in the first three quarters of Saturday night’s key Pac-12 North clash with California could easily be analogized to a trip to the dentist.In the fir...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}