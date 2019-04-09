New Washington State head coach Kyle Smith has yet to coach his first game for the Cougars, but he has already registered his first win.

Smith has convinced 6-foot-9 rising senior forward Jeff Pollard to stay at WSU after the Bountiful, Utah native initially placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal shortly after Ernie Kent was fired as head coach the day after WSU's lopsided loss to Oregon in the first round of the Pac-12 Tourney.

During his introductory presser, Smith proclaimed Pollard would be welcomed back to the team for the 2019-2020 season.

"In the short time that I've known Coach Smith, I've been very impressed with him and his vision for this program," Pollard wrote in a heartfelt message posted on social media. "There's no doubt in my mind he will be successful here.and I'm excited for the opportunity to help lay the foundation for that success. . .I'm too much of a Coug to be anywhere else."

Pollard started 23 of 29 games this past season and averaged 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 18.1 minutes per game.

Pollard is set to graduate this summer with his bachelor's degree and plans to pursue a MBA during his final season in Pullman.

JEFF POLLARD'S CAREER HIGHS



Minutes: 32 at Oregon, 1/27/19



Points: 16 vs. San Diego State, 11/26/17



Field Goals Made: 6 (three times) vs. Oregon State, 3/9/19



Field Goal Attempts: 9 (twice) vs. Oregon State, 3/9/19



3-Pt Field Goals Made: 1 (three times) vs. Oregon (Las Vegas), 3/13/19



3-Pt Field Goal Attempts: 2 (twice) vs. Oregon (Las Vegas), 3/13/19



Free Throws Made: 6 at Colorado, 1/10/19



Free Throws Attempted: 6 (three times) at Colorado, 1/10/19



Rebounds: 7 vs. Washington, 2/16/19



Assists: 3 (twice) vs. Rider, 12/17/18



Blocks: 2 vs. IUPUI, 12/16/17



Steals: 2 (twice) vs. USC, 2/2/19

(Most Recent Occurrence Noted)

