Washington State has been handsomely rewarded for beating - sometimes dominating - a Top 15 opponent.

Less than 24 hours after wrapping up a 34-20 victory over Oregon at Martin Stadium, the Cougs learned they have catapulted up the rankings in both major national polls. WSU climbed eight spots to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches poll and are the second highest ranked Pac-12 team behind Apple Cup rival Washington, which beat Colorado, 27-13, Saturday afternoon in Seattle.

However, the weekly AP poll has the order of teams differently. The Cougars rose 11 spots to No. 14 in that poll, one place ahead of the No. 15 Huskies. WSU is by far the biggest climber in the AP poll.

WSU Is the highest ranked Pac-12 team in the AP poll.

The Pac-12 has five teams ranked in the AP Top 25 - WSU (14), UW (15), Oregon (19), Utah (23) and Stanford (24). Thus, Washington State's trip to Stanford in six days will be a Pac-12 North showdown between a pair of Top 25 schools. The Cougars and Cardinal are tied for second in the Pac-12 North with 3-1 conference marks, one-half game behind UW (4-1).

WSU and Stanford kickoff at 4 p.m. PT and the game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

Washington State is the lone Pac-12 left with fewer than two losses after the Cougars capped a huge day in Pullman by beating Oregon or the fourth straight season. The last time Wazzu beat Oregon four straight years was 1981-84.

"Coach Mike Leach gets a lot of attention, a lot good and some not so good, for his train-of-thought musing and quirkiness," AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo wrote Sunday. "He also continues to be one of the better head coaches in college football, skilled at replacing quarterbacks and assistant coaches. Leach is 33-14 in his last 3½ seasons in Pullman. His act might not play everywhere, but few coaches squeeze more out of their resources."