Washington State is steadily climbing the national polls. Now we'll see what effect that has on the only poll that truly matters this time of the year - the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings, where the Cougars have been stuck at No. 8 for the first three weeks.

Hours after polishing off an impressive 69-28 victory over Arizona in Pullman in which quarterback Gardner Minshew threw seven TD passes, WSU is ranked No. 7 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.

The Cougars rose one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the Coaches poll.The new CFP standings will be revealed Tuesday night.

Washington State (10-1, 7-1) has won 10 games for the first time since 2003 and are 10-1 for the first time since 1997. WSU scored 55 points in the first half against Arizona, most since scoring 56 in the first half against SW Louisiana in 1997. The Cougars amassed a season high 605 total offensive yards.

WSU faces rival Washington Friday afternoon (5:30 p.m PT, Fox) in a winner-take-all Apple Cup for the Pac-12 North title. The winner advances to the Nov. 30 Pac-12 championship game against Utah at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.





