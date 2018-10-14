Bye weeks have their privileges.

Without playing a game, Washington State (5-1) has entered the Top 25 in both major national polls as several teams ahead of them lost on a wild Saturday in major college football that saw four Top 10 teams lose.



WSU is No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches poll, guaranteeing Saturday's 4:30 p.m. PT showdown against No. 12/11 Oregon at Martin Stadium will be a battle of nationally ranked teams.

The Cougars are the third highest ranked Pac-12 team behind Oregon and Washington (No. 15 in AP). How weak is the Pac-12 South? Not a single team appears in the AP Top 25 with USC the most highly regarded team. The Trojans are No. 28, third in the Receiving Votes category.



The expected electric atmosphere surrounding the WSU-Oregon game should be enhanced by the presence of the popular ESPN College GameDay, which visits Pullman for the first time on Saturday.

Pac-12 North Standings (After Games of Oct. 13):

Washington 3-1 (5-2)



Washington State 2-1 (5-1)



Stanford 2-1 (4-2)



Oregon 2-1 (5-1)



California 0-3 (3-3)



Oregon State 0-3 (1-5)





