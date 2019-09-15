Check out the postgame notes, top social media posts and highlights from Friday's win at Houston Link | https://t.co/hmJmIsBn8w #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/6CvFYco8Wc

Beating a group of Five team on the road was worth one spot in the latest major Top 25 polls for Washington State.

In a week where there were few upsets of ranked teams, the Cougars climbed to No. 19 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls. Michigan State had been No. 19 but lost to Arizona State, 10-7, at home on Saturday.

WSU is the third highest ranked Pac-12 team in both polls behind Utah and Oregon. The Utes are No. 10 in the AP Poll.

If the Cougs (vs. UCLA) and Utah (at USC) take care of business next weekend against the Los Angeles schools, the Sept. 28 battle between WSU and Utah in Salt Lake City promises to be a Top 20 battle. Kickoff time for that game should be released on Monday, unless the Pac-12's TV partners elect the 6-day option.

