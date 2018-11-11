History was likely made Sunday in the latest Associated Press poll.

Less than 24 hours after posting a convincing 31-7 victory over Colorado in Boulder, Washington State climbed two places to No. 8 in the AP poll, leaping over blue blood programs Ohio State (No. 9) and LSU (No. 10) in the process.



Here's the catch: Ohio State and LSU, ranked No. 8 and 9, respectively, last week, both WON their games on the road Saturday. The Buckeyes beat Michigan State in East Lansing, while LSU won at geographic rival Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Yet, AP voters were seemingly more impressed with Washington State's road win at Colorado. Either that or they like how Mike Leach wears a mustache.

Is the media finally giving the Pac-12 some respect? If so, Mike Leach insists it's about time.



"Any win on the road in our conference is hard," Leach said after Washington State's won its final road contest of the season. "It is hard going down the path of (playing) real quality opponents (every week). In this conference we don't have any below average opponents. There is none of that. They are all above average opponents. We have keep going down that path because that's the way this conference is. So, this is a huge win for us."



Three Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 - WSU, Washington (#17) and Utah (#21).

Washington State stayed at No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches poll. There was no change in the Top 10 of that poll except for No. 8 West Virginia and No. 9 Ohio State switching places.



Both major national polls are the warmup act to the release of the third College Football Playoff selection committee's Top 25 ranking on Tuesday night.

