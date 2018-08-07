Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 13:15:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Position preview: New look D-Line showcases speed in early practices

Exchmjfe7c1d6snmdrc5
Jeff Phelps
WSU
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

Washington State defensive line coach Jeff Phelps spent the off-season fielding plenty of questions about how his unit was going to replace the production of Hercules Mata’afa, Daniel Ekuale and Ga...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}