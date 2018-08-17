Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 17:39:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Position Preview: Wilson likes experienced depth at inside LB spots

Yftfio1aolmteaatix69
Peyton Pelluer will anchor the middle of the Washington State defense
WSU
Scott Hood • WazzuWatch.com
Publisher

For Washington State linebackers coach Ken Wilson, everything changed on January 25 when the NCAA granted Peyton Pelluer’s petition for a sixth year of eligibility in the wake of last season when h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}