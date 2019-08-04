Even though nobody wore pads, graduate transfer quarterback Gage Gubrud displayed the dual threat and improvisation skills Saturday that convinced Mike Leach to sign him out of Eastern Washington.

On one play, Gubrud calmly scooped up bad snap and threw a touchdown pass.

“He made two plays on scramble drill and I thought that was good,” Mike Leach said after Saturday’s practice. “He’s doing some good things out there. All the quarterbacks have been really competitive.”

Anthony Gordon checked out of a play and threw an interception over the middle.

“His check was fine, he shouldn’t have forced the ball to the post,” Leach said. “That was the biggest thing. He had it initially. He just needs to put it out there. If he doesn’t have that, throw the slant.”

While the Air Raid is stereotyped as a passing-only offense, we’ve seen that the offense can be more prolific when the quarterback in a running threat. Gubrud proved at Eastern Washington that he has the ability to gain significant chunks of yardage when he decides to take off and run. Gardner Minshew possessed that skill as well.

“In this offense, it’s good to be a dual threat quarterback,” WSU wide receiver Easop Winston said. “Being able to extend plays with his feet in this offense seeing how much we pass the ball (is important). It’s great he is able to do that. Last year when he was at Eastern Washington and faced us, he would scramble and I would wonder, “He’s not down yet, how is he still running. It’s good to have him here and doing the same thing for us.”

After Gardner Minshew’s wildly successful 2018 season, if Gubrud emerges as the starter this year and performs well too, will that convince Leach to sign more graduate transfer quarterbacks in the future as opposed to developing the younger QBs on the roster?

“We don’t worry about how many years as much who is the best one,” Leach said. “We’re just going to look for the best one. If we have depth problems, we’ll look outside. If we don’t, we’re good there. It just depends on what our depth is like.”

Gubrud, of course, is trying to make the leap from FCS to FBS. He’s not the first quarterback in recent years to attempt to make the move. Another Eastern Washington quarterback, Vernon Adams, transferred to Oregon in 2015. A year later, Dakota Prukop jumped from Montana State to Oregon with mixed results.

“It depends on how they develop,” Leach said. “In most cases, the guys that go from (FCS) to (FBS) are guys that were later developers. Maybe out of high school they didn’t get the attention. Then they developed as they started playing (college). Sometimes they have a growth spurt or get faster or they’re just overlooked.”

KICKING OUT TO TACKLE: Washington State offensive line coach Mason Miller agrees with Leach that Liam Ryan’s transition from left guard to left tackle is made easier by the fact he is staying on the same side of the ball.

“It’s all about the reps on that side of the ball,” Miller said. “The biggest misnomer is right and left side in today’s football. For Liam, staying over there is fine. He repped it all of last year as the backup (to Andre Dillard). But even when he was playing guard, our splits are so big that half the time he was blocking like a tackle. So, (moving from LG to LT) isn’t that big of a deal to me.”

Miller enters his second season as WSU’s offensive line coach. He dismisses the notion that he and his players are more comfortable with each other and Miller’s expectations are more “established” now.

“There has to be a sense of urgency at all times up front,” Miller said. “There has to be constant pressure. A lot of people talk about mental toughness. Mental toughness is at what point are you willing to give up. What’s going to break you. There is constant confusion and chaos. Are you going to be able to wade through the storm or just sit there and crumble. That’s what we’re looking for.”

As an old football saying goes, the ultimate goal for an offensive line is to become a nickel and not five pennies. You reach that point through constant repetition and everybody being consistently good.

“You have to learn to play as one,” Miller said. “One of the big things we’re striving for right now is being consistently good and not occasionally great. I don’t need you to be great on one play. I need you to be consistently good. That’s what we’re looking for. The fact we go against a defensive line that has its hair on fire every single day is nothing but great for us. They’re pretty good.”