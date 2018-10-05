WHAT: Washington State (4-1, 1-1) at Oregon State (1-4, 0-2)

WHERE: Reser Stadium (43,154), Corvallis, Ore.

WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage ); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre, Bob Robertson)

Possessing arguably the top passing attack in the country, Washington State should be able to roll up the yardage against a beleaguered Oregon State defense that ranks last in the Pac-12 in most defensive categories.

WSU’s arsenal of weapons in the passing game is a major reason the Cougars are nearly three touchdown favorites over OSU in Saturday’s conference tilt in Corvallis.

So, how do the Beavers keep up with WSU on the scoreboard? Most likely, two ways. Run the football effectively and control time of possession, thus keeping the prolific Washington State offense on the sidelines.

That means the WSU defense should get a heaping helping of freshman sensation running back Jermar Jefferson, the Pac-12’s leading rusher with 727 yards in five games. Twice this season Jefferson has eclipsed 200 rushing yards in a game, including 254 yards on 31 carries in last week’s loss to Arizona State, the second highest single game total in OSU history.

“He has very good vision and if you get out of your gaps up front, he has been able to punish some people, Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys said about Jefferson after Thursday’s practice. “He takes that thing (football) downhill. It will be a challenge to try to keep him out of the middle because that’s where he’s at his best. The inside guys have to do a good job keeping their gaps. The key is not to allow him to get to the line of scrimmage full speed. We have to make him bounce around. Hopefully, we can get some guys there.”

Early season starter Artavis Pierce is averaging 11.8 yards per rushing attempt (259 yards on 22 carries), but has missed the last three games because of an elbow injury suffered in the Week 2 win over Southern Utah. He is listed as probable ahead of Saturday’s matchup, giving the Beavers a possible 1-2 backfield combination few Pac-12 teams can match.

The burden falls on Washington State’s defensive front seven to contain OSU’s rushing attack If the Cougars are successful, they could cruise to a lopsided victory. If not, the Beavers could match WSU blow-for-blow and stay in the game well into the fourth quarter.

At quarterback, Oregon State’s Jake Luton, who suffered a serious injury in last year’s meeting in Pullman, was described as doubtful by OSU head coach Jonathan Smith on Thursday, so Conor Blunt (845 passing yards) will likely make another start for the Beavers. Blunt has thrown for 845 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 64.5 percent of his passes.

Nonetheless, Claeys said the Cougars have spent time watching film of Luton in case he plays.

“We have watched them all and have prepared for both of their quarterbacks,” Claeys said. “The key is to force them to throw the ball. Like all teams that are good at running the football, if you let them run the ball, it will be a long day. Hopefully, we can take care of the run, make them one-dimensional and make them throw it more (than they want to).”

Washington State QB Gardner Minshew currently leads the FBS in passing yards per game (398.4) and his 1,992 yards through the air are second only to Hawaii's Cole McDonald, who has thrown for 2,100 over six games. Minshew also leads the way nationally in total offense at 406.0 yards per game.

Oregon State’s defense has struggled to stop anybody this season, so Minshew and his array of receivers (7 with 18+ receptions) could have an enjoyable evening in Corvallis. The last OSU opponent with an offense comparable to the Cougars was Ohio State and the Buckeyes tallied 77 points and 346 passing yards in the season opener at Columbus.

“He (Mike Leach) is about distributing the ball and he does a phenomenal job of doing it," Smith said. "That system has been proven to be tough to defend and they can score a lot of points. We've certainly got a challenge in front of us."

OSU’s tackling was so poor in the first five games, especially last weekend at Arizona State, that Smith had the Beaver defensive players engage in live tackling drills during practice this week. OSU’s defensive coaches have also made a few tweaks to the scheme this week, according to Smith.

“I've been impressed with our defensive coaches in regards to bringing the same type of energy and focus this week while fine tuning the details," Smith said after Thursday’s practice. "We made some tweaks and did some more live tackling during practice to make an emphasis on it. These guys are trying and they're going to get another great opportunity this Saturday."

NOTES:

-- If the game is still contested in the second half, the advantage goes to WSU. The Cougars have outscored their first five opponents, 85-42, in the second half. Meanwhile, Oregon State has been badly outscored, 102-52, in the second half through the first five games.

-- WSU leads the all-time series, 52-47-3, and has won four games in a row against Oregon State. OSU’s last win in the series came in 2013, Mike Leach’s second year as Cougars head coach.

-- WSU has rushed for 10 touchdowns in the first five games of 2018 after rushing for just eight all of last season (13 games).

-- While the Air Raid has a reputation of being a quick-strike offense, Washington State is tied for second in the country with 11 scoring drives of 10+ plays (Army leads with 12). Also, WSU averages 34:09 in time of possession.

-- Washington State has 2,383 yards in total offense compared to 1,370 yards for the first five opponents. Thus, WSU has 1,013 more yards in total offense than the opponents.

