What: Oregon State (5-5, 4-3) at Washington State (5-5, 2-5)

Where: Martin Stadium (32,952), Pullman, WA

When: Sat., Nov. 23, 6 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network (Roxy Bernstein, Anthony Herron, Jill Savage), Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: WSU is favored by 10-1/2 points

Series Record: WSU leads 53-47-3 (WSU has won five games in a row)

Last Meeting: WSU won 56-37 on Oct. 6, 2018 in Corvallis, Ore.

The winner between Oregon State and Washington State on Saturday will become eligible to continue playing into the postseason, and one Cougar is guaranteeing it will be his team.

Running back Max Borghi made the prediction after Washington State's win last weekend over Stanford.

''We just gotta carry it into next week and have a great week of practice and prepare for Oregon State because we're going bowling, guaranteeing that, because we're gonna win next week,'' said Borghi, who leads the Pac-12 with 6.9 yards per carry and has 60 receptions to lead all running backs nationally.

Cougars coach Mike Leach said he wasn't much for predictions. ''We need to focus on our job,'' Leach said. ''If he does a good job of focusing on his job our chances are better.''

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said he didn't take Borghi's comment that seriously. ''We don't need any extra motivation for this game,'' Smith said. ''It feels better to be end of the year playing for something.''

The Cougars (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) have a five-game winning streak over Oregon State but the Beavers are the hotter team.

Oregon State (5-5, 4-3) is coming off a 35-34 win over Arizona State at home and has won three of its past four games. The Beavers are having their best season since 2014 under second-year coach Smith.

Washington State, meanwhile, had lost five of its previous six before routing Stanford last Saturday at home.

Both teams feature quarterbacks having outstanding seasons. Washington State's Anthony Gordon leads the nation in passing yards (4,314), passing yards per game (431) and touchdown passes (39). The senior, in his only year as a starter, has thrown for 400 or more yards in eight games. His 39 touchdown passes broke the team season record of 38 set by Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew.

Gordon also has seven receivers with at least 30 catches this season.

''It's been a challenge to get to their quarterback,'' Smith said. ''They're not giving up a lot of sacks. And you've still got to account for the ground game.''

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has thrown for 2,306 yards, with 23 touchdowns against only two interceptions. His favorite target is Isaiah Hodgins, who has 73 receptions for 1,021 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns.

“They have good running backs, a good O-Line, the quarterback is playing really well and they have one of the best wide receivers in the league,” WSU interim defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni said. “They present a lot of challenges. They’re going to spread the field and get the ball to different playmakers. We’re going to have to play our best game of the year.”

Oregon State averages 34 rushing attempts per game, while Washington State allows 174 rushing yards per game. Oregon State is last in the Pac-12 by allowing 180 rushing yards per game. Could the running backs on both sides carry the ball more than usual on Saturday?

Artavis Pierce and Jermar Jefferson are trying to become the first pair of Oregon State running backs to reach 2,000 career rushing yards in the same season. Borghi, meanwhile, is the only Power 5 player with 650+ rushing yards and 450+ receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He is the first player in WSU history to score 10+ touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

“Both of their running backs run very hard,” Bellantoni said. “One of them is a little heavier and a little more physical, but they’re basically the same back. They do the same types of things. They both can catch the ball. They’re both really good running with the football. They are very good backs.”

LEACH CLIMBING: Leach is third in Washington State history with 54 wins. He trails O.E. Hollingberry, who had 93 between 1926 and 1942, and Mike Price, who had 83 between 1989 and 2002. Leach is the first coach to lead the Cougars to four consecutive bowl games. The first 10,000 fans at Saturday's game will receive a talking Mike Leach head.

SENIOR DAY: Saturday is Senior Day at Washington State, which closes the regular season next week at archrival Washington, but don't expect Leach to get sentimental. ''You'll have journalists and well-wishers get choked up over the deal,'' Leach said. ''Our head's focused on going out there and playing a game ... so you guys have fun with your Senior Day and we'll try to get a first down.''

TURNAROUND: Oregon State is one of five teams in the nation to start the season 0-2 and enter this week with at least five wins. The others are Miami, Tennessee, Florida International and Liberty.

WRECKING BALL: Oregon State linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has 14 sacks this season and leads the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss.

PREDICTIONS:

College Football News: “The winner of this game goes bowling, and the loser will have a rough time getting to six wins with Wazzu playing Washington next week and Oregon State finishing up with Oregon. Washington State is a different team at home. There was the meltdown over the final 19 minutes against UCLA. That’s the only blemish in a 4-1 season in Pullman. In the final home game of the season, the Cougars go out with a win in a terrific game with more than 700 yards or passing and a whole lot of big plays from both sides. Like it was last week against Stanford, Wazzu’s passing game will be a wee bit better.” Prediction: Washington State 37, Oregon State 30.

Athlon: “Both teams find themselves in must-win territory if they hope to reach a December bowl game. Oregon State and Washington State are in a similar boat with regular-season finales against archrivals that have dominated those rivalries in recent seasons. Offensive fireworks will not be in short supply in this contest. Ultimately, it comes down to which defense is better at getting stops at critical junctures. The Beavers seem to have an edge in that department this time around.” Prediction: Oregon State 34, Washington State 31.

(AP, Athlon and College Football News contributed to this article)

