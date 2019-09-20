The City Situation runs from San Francisco to Pullman. 🚆 @5Dlang , Robert Valencia, @gordo1_ and @EasopWinston all played at @CCSFFootball , and they reunited to suit up for @WSUCougarFB . Watch more on the Cougar quartet ➡ https://t.co/C9cKdkqzvA pic.twitter.com/vdEAUuk6NS

What: UCLA (0-3) at No. 19 Washington State (3-0)

Where: Martin Stadium (32,952), Pullman, WA

When: Sat., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman); Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: WSU by 18.5

Series Record: UCLA leads 40-20-1.

Last Meeting: WSU won 27-21 on Oct. 15, 2016 at Pullman, WA.

Washington State coach Mike Leach appreciates that quarterback Anthony Gordon doesn't get all moody when things go bad.

Of course, things have yet to go bad for Gordon or the Cougars.

Thanks to Gordon's stellar start, the Cougars are off to a 3-0 start heading into Saturday night's Pac-12 opener against UCLA. Gordon has twice been named Pac-12 offensive player of the week. He's thrown for at least 400 yards in each game.

WSU’s acclaimed Air Raid offensive attack hasn't taken a step back with the redshirt senior taking over as the starting quarterback this season. Gordon dazzled in last week’s 31-24 win over Houston, rolling up 440 yards and three touchdowns on 36-of-48 passing.

One more big game against the Bruins will set up a major showdown at No. 10 Utah next Saturday in Salt Lake City.

''He certainly wasn't perfect last game, but if something doesn't go right he doesn't beat himself up,'' Leach said. ''He doesn't go through some of that pouty, mopey stuff, which really drives me crazy when players do that. He's able to get back on track really fast, which I think is an incredible strength. I think it rubs off on the other players.''

While Gordon and the 19th-ranked Cougars are flying high, especially after last week's 31-24 win over Houston in their first test of the season, UCLA is at the other end of the spectrum.

The Bruins have scored just 14 points per game in each of their three losses, and were blown out 48-14 last weekend by Oklahoma. If the offensive woes aren't enough, the Bruins allowed more than 600 yards of offense to the Sooners.

''There are times that I thought we were good on offense and we moved the ball,'' UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. ''We've got to strive for consistency.''

The task won't get any easier with the numbers Washington State is putting up.

Gordon spent three years backing up current NFL starters Luke Falk and Gardner Minshew before winning the starting job in fall camp. His work leading Leach's offense is made easier because the Cougars have a typically deep and talented receiving corps.

WSU's leading receiver is senior Brandon Arconado, who has caught 23 passes for 308 yards in three games. Last year, Arconado did not have a single reception, but he is tied for the Pac-12 lead in catches through three games this season. Leach said Arconado benefited from playing behind past receivers Kyle Sweet and River Cracraft.

"I think Brandon is a late developer," Leach said. "He's taller, heavier and stronger now than he ever was. The off-season was a huge part of it. Without his hard work and dedication, there's no chance whatsoever he'll be where he's at. When he came here, he was a walk-on, short and skinny. But he worked hard and could always catch the ball. He's sort of elusive. He has a great attitude and is a great team guy. He's just gotten better and better, and somewhere in there he hit a growth spurt."



''It's been kind of rough watching for the past three years,'' Arconado added. ''Finally we're getting our opportunity to shout out.''

Six different Washington State receivers have 10 or more receptions through three games. Three receivers are averaging at least 15 yards per catch, led by Dezmon Patmon's 17.5 yards per catch on 13 receptions. With UCLA allowing 279.0 passing yards per game — and a Pac-12-worst 10.5 yards per catch — expect to see Gordon take a few shots downfield from the get-go against the Bruins.

Kelly would like to see more out of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the Bruins. Thompson-Robinson threw for 201 yards and a pair of TDs against Oklahoma and also gained 48 yards on 10 carries.

''He does have that ability to effect the game with his legs,'' Kelly said. ''That is an aspect of his game that will continue to grow for us.''

Leach described the UCLA offense as a combination of Kelly’s fast-paced offense at Oregon and a traditional pro-style.

The WSU offense gets all of the attention, but the other side of the ball is holding up its end of the bargain doing a great job of taking the ball away – nine turnovers in three games – and has been terrific when the ball is in the air. There’s not enough happening in the backfield, and the run defense and poor tackling have been a problem, but overall the Cougars defense is doing more than just holding serve.

The Cougars ‘Speed D’ entered the week fourth in the Pac-12 Conference in scoring defense (16.0) but is fifth in the country in takeaways (9) including a national-best seven fumble recoveries.

Taking care of the ball will be essential for the Bruins. Washington State leads the nation with seven fumble recoveries. UCLA can't afford to give the Cougars short fields and will need to sustain drives. That could take some work since the Bruins average just 263 yards on offense per game — making UCLA the only Pac-12 school averaging under 300 yards.

“They’re really big and they’re really talented,” Leach said of UCLA. “They’re always talented. I would say they’re unusually big this year. They probably have the biggest defensive line in the conference. Certainly, have one of the biggest offensive lines.”

UCLA starting nose tackle Atonio Mafi weighs 363 pounds, meaning WSU center Frederick Mauigoa has his work cut out on Saturday night.

HOT SEAT: The Bruins are 3-12 in two seasons under Kelly, who enjoyed great success at Oregon and then moved to the NFL before returning to the college ranks. Asked if he would try to install his high-flying ‘blur’ offense from Oregon, Kelly was dismissive. ''Oregon was a long time ago,'' Kelly said. ''I don't look back at the Oregon offense and study tape and say that's something we could do here.'' Clearly the offense is a problem. The Bruins are the only Pac-12 team averaging less than 300 yards per game at 263.

NUMBERS OF INTEREST: While UCLA leads the series 40-20-1, Washington State has closed the gap and leads 8-7 in the past 15 games. . .Washington State has started 3-0 for the third consecutive season, a first since the 1907-09 campaigns. . .Washington State leads the country in total passing (476.0), is sixth in total offense (567.0) and ninth in scoring (49.3).

ERICKSON HONORED: The Cougars will honor 2019 College Hall of Fame inductee Dennis Erickson during the UCLA game. Erickson spent just two seasons as coach of the Cougars, but they were memorable. His 1988 team posted nine wins, including an Aloha Bowl victory over Houston, and Erickson was named the conference coach of the year.

PREDICTION:

College Football News: “Washington State will stall just a wee bit as UCLA’s defense will do a nice job of not letting the game get out of hand. But the offense won’t do its part. Too many empty Bruin drives will turn into Cougar points as Gordon and company go on a nice run of points midway through the third quarter to finally break away. Once again, the Wazzu defense will do its part. Prediction: Washington State 34, UCLA 14.

Athlon: “Trouble is brewing for UCLA. The Bruins are looking more and more like a team that will struggle to win a single game this season. UCLA has scored just 14 points in each of its first three games and ranks dead last among all power conference teams in scoring offense and total offense. That's not a winning formula going up against a Washington State team that can pile up yards and points in a hurry. It's a safe guess that the Cougars will have no trouble improving to 4-0 for the third time in four seasons. Prediction: Washington State 41, UCLA 14.

NOTES:

-- Former WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has already attained cult status in Jacksonville as the backup-turned-starting quarterback for the Jaguars, will attend Saturday’s game.

-- WSU entered the week ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Poll after starting 3-0 for the third straight season. It’s the first time WSU has started 3-0 three straight years since 1907-09.

-- WSU went 7-0 at home in 2017, 6-1 last season and opened 2019 with victories over New Mexico State and Northern Colorado to push their Martin Stadium record to 15-1 over the past three seasons.

