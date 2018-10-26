WHAT: Washington State (6-1, 3-1) at Stanford (5-2, 3-1)

WHERE: Stanford Stadium (50,424), Palo Alto, Calif.

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (Ted Robinson, Yogi Roth, Jill Savage) and Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre) .

As we’ve seen again this season, it's never been particularly easy to defend the Air Raid offense Mike Leach helped conceive and has been running for two decades at several schools, most notably at Texas Tech and now Washington State.

The current version he oversees at Washington State is particularly challenging and is a major reason why the 14th-ranked Cougars are having so much success this season heading into Saturday's Top 25 showdown at No. 24 Stanford.

That offense led by transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew leads the nation in passing with 400.7 yards per game and is a major reason why the Cougars have started 6-1 for a second straight season and are the only team in the Pac-12 with less than two losses.

Minshew, now listed on most Heisman Top 10 lists, has thrown for 300+ yards in seven straight games. WSU leads the Pac-12 in scoring offense (40.7 ppg), total offense (473.3 ypg), passing offense (400.7 ypg) and are third in passing efficiency with 24 TD passes (23 by Minshew) and just seven interceptions.

"What Mike Leach has done in the last three years has been undersold nationally," Cardinal coach David Shaw said. "I'm not just saying that because we're playing them this week. The variety he gives you between quick passes and down the field passing, all the crossing routes, mixing in a draw, mixing in a running back screen, mixing in a receiver screen.

“Mixing in his funky formations. Started shifting. Mike Leach never shifted before a few years ago. Now he's shifting periodically. He's doing a lot of stuff to keep you off balance. It's the variety of different ways he's getting guys open."

Not only are the Cougs throwing the football with incredible success, they have demonstrated they can run the football as well, especially in the red zone. James Williams’ brilliant 24-yard TD run against Oregon last week in which he broke several tackles along the way was one of the highlight moments in WSU’s 34-20 victory. The Cougars have 13 rushing touchdowns in seven games this season after totaling just eight all of last season. Stanford is allowing 152.9 yards per game on the ground, opening the door for Williams and freshman Max Borghi to enjoy solid games.

But Stanford’s biggest vulnerability is through the air. Sophomore Paulson Adebo (2nd in NCAA with 16 passes defended) is one of the best young defensive backs in the Pac-12, but the Cardinal are allowing an un-Stanford like 252.1 passing yards per game to rank 11th in the Pac-12.

Obviously, unless Stanford is able to get a handle on limiting WSU’s vaunted passing attack, a huge question mark at this point, Minshew and the Cougars offense could post eye-opening numbers through the air.

Nonetheless, WSU is a 3-point underdog to Stanford. In the eyes of Vegas, remaining the Pac-12’s sole one-loss team will be tough against the Cardinal, who have undergone a bit of a transition on offense as well, out of necessity rather than choice.

Lacking the dominant offensive line that fueled a running attack the past decade with stars like Toby Gerhart, Stepfan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and current lead back Bryce Love, Stanford has been forced to rely on quarterback K.J. Costello and the passing game. That has led to more inconsistency than usual in the offense but the Cardinal still remain in contention for a Pac-12 title.

"They are throwing it a bunch now," Leach said. "It's a little different dimension. Offensively it's a different Stanford team than we've played. But they still huddle and use the clock. We don’t. We try to get the plays in pretty quick.”

Costello is averaging 263.1 passing yards per game – third in the Pac-12 – and is second in the Pac-12 in passing efficiency behind Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Minshew and Costello are both ranked in the top three among Pac-12 quarterbacks in passing yards and passing efficiency, combining for 36 TD passes and 12 INT.

Add in the fact that this matchup in the heart of Silicon Valley features five of the top 12 receivers in the Pac-12, including Tay Martin (WSU), Williams (WSU and Stanford’s JJ Arcega-Whiteside (STA), all of whom rank in the top seven of Pac-12 receivers in terms of receptions per game, and Saturday’s clash could be a high-scoring shootout.

“We’re a little more explosive on offense this year,” Leach said. “We probably have a little more speed at receiver. And we’re playing pretty good defense like last year’s team. I would say we’re more consistent.”

Here are some other things to watch:

LOVE'S STRUGGLES: Stanford RB Bryce Love was atop most Heisman Trophy contender lists in August but he has been nursing an ankle injury for much of this season and has already missed two games. The Cardinal are hopeful he can play Saturday. Shaw described Love’s status as ‘day to day’ earlier in the week. Even if Love sees action, how effective will he be? Whether he can get back to last year's level is another question. Love has 348 yards on 87 carries this season, down from 1,014 yards on his first 87 carries last season. The difference of 7.7 yards per carry is more than most backs could hope for as their season total.

AVOIDING SACKS: Minshew has been sacked just five times in seven games this season, tied for fifth-fewest among FBS teams. Minshew wasn't sacked at all in games against Wyoming, San Jose State, Oregon State and Oregon. The Cardinal have 19 sacks so far this season. "This kid (Minshew) has active feet," Shaw said. "He's very quick. He gets out of trouble. He moves around to bide time. I think he's a perfect fit with what Coach Leach does with him being a quick decision maker."

HIDDEN GEM: Stanford receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside gets most of the attention with nine TD catches this season. But his running mate, Trenton Irwin, is almost as important to the Cardinal offense, with catches in 35 straight games. He has 34 catches for 363 yards overall this season, including back-to-back games with seven apiece. "I think Trent has been phenomenal," Shaw said. "He's been awesome on third downs. He's made big plays down the field, made game-changing plays, he's given us everything he's got."

BACK TO BACK: The Cougars are coming off an emotional 34-20 win over then-No. 12 Oregon. ESPN's "College GameDay" came to campus for the first time and fans stormed the field in celebration. Washington State has had several big wins over the years, including two years ago at Stanford. But the Cougars haven't beaten ranked teams in back-to-back games since toppling Arizona State and Oregon in successive weeks in November 2002.

HOME CROWD: Despite the success Stanford has enjoyed over the past decade or so, Stanford Stadium has a reputation of being one of the least intimidating and least hostile environments in all of college football. Crowd noise? Hardly any. Based on history, that won’t be an issue for WSU on Saturday. “Stanford is a very quiet place,” Leach said. “It’s different from the standpoint you’re used to more sound, more noise. But it’s a great field, great stadium, great setting.”

PREDICTIONS:

Athlon: “It’s basically an elimination game in the Pac-12 North. Both teams are 3–1 and have yet to play Washington. Some weird things would have to happen for the loser of this game to end up in the league title game. Prediction: Stanford 28, Washington State 24.”

FBSChedules.com: “Stanford is another old-school, gritty team, like Michigan State, that we expect to consistently have a potent defense. Instead, the 2018 edition of the Cardinal D is ranked No. 61 vs. the run and No. 98 vs. the pass. It’s a fortunate scenario for (14) Washington State, which unsurprisingly is ranked No. 1 in the FBS in passing offense. The Cougars’ attack is also the only unit in the country averaging 400-plus yards through the air. Keep an eye on senior quarterback Gardner Minshew II (#16), he’s No. 1 in the nation in yards per game (392.1) and No. 2 in total yards (2,745).”

CollegeFootballNews.com: “Okay, so how is Stanford somehow still alive for the Pac-12 title? It can’t run, doesn’t throw all that well, , the offensive line is mediocre and the defense is okay, not great. To be blunt … not quite sure. The Oregon comeback was an aberration. The Ducks are better, but they melted down and the Cardinal found a way to get out alive. This is a team that’s good at home against flawed and mediocre teams – especially at home. That’s not Washington State. This is the true test case for the Wazzu head. Last year, it was the Cal debacle when the strong team melded down in the 37-3 loss. This year’s team is different, and it’s about to show it. Stanford is 5-0 this season when holding teams to 13 points or fewer, and 0-3 when teams score more. Washington State will score more. Washington State 34, Stanford 23.”

CBSSports.com: “Can Washington State follow up its marquee win against Oregon? The Cougars have quickly become the trendy periphery playoff possibility, but they're a field goal dog on the road. This game can also provide some clarity in the suddenly fascinating Pac-12 North race, or muddy it even further. Heading into Saturday, Washington, Washington State and Stanford all have but one conference loss (and Oregon still isn't far behind at 2-2). Yet all three leading teams still have to play each other.”

WEEK 9 PAC-12 SCHEDULE (Oct. 26-27)

Fri., Oct. 26

Utah at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sat., Oct. 27

Oregon State at Colorado, Noon (Pac-12 Network)

Arizona State at USC, 12:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN2)

Washington at California, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Washington State at Stanford, 4 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Oregon at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

(All Times Pacific)

Byes: None.

PAC-12 NORTH STANDINGS (As of Oct. 26)

Washington 4-1 (6-2)

Stanford 3-1 (5-2)

Washington State 3-1 (6-1)

Oregon 2-2 (5-2)

California 1-3 (4-3)

Oregon State 0-4 (1-6)

(AP contributed to this story)