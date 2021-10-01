Preview: Cougs clash with Cal in Berkeley

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich isn’t sure who he’ll have at quarterback for Saturday’s game against Cal at Memorial Stadium. If he is, he isn't telling.

Jayden de Laura began the season as the starter but hasn’t played since a leg injury two weeks ago against Southern California. Jarrett Guarantano played in last week’s 24-13 loss in Utah but was sacked seven times and had trouble moving the offense consistently.

“Not a real clean start to the season at the quarterback situation,” said Rolovich, whose team has scored 27 points total in its last two games. “We’ve got to look at what our guys can execute well in game situations. We are better than 13 points and 14 points in the last two games. We are better than that. We’ve got to prove it.”

Washington State has injury concerns as well. Leading rusher Max Borghi is questionable after suffering an arm injury against Utah. “It could have been a lot worse,” Rolovich said.

Cal QB Chase Garbers is on the cusp of breaking California legend Joe Kapp’s record for career rushing yards by a quarterback. Garbers is also about to slip past Aaron Rodgers on the Golden Bears’ list for touchdown passes.

There hasn’t been much else to celebrate for coach Justin Wilcox’s team through the first month of the season.

The Bears (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) head into Saturday’s game against Washington State (1-3, 0-2) having lost three of four, including their Pac-12 opener in Washington last week. California’s lone win so far came against FCS Sacramento State.

Garbers leads the Pac-12 in completions (93) and is second in passing yards (1,093) to go with seven touchdowns. He’s passed for more than 300 yards in two of Cal’s first four games, something he did twice previously in his first three seasons in Berkeley.

“Chase is playing the best football of his career, and I think he can play even better,” Wilcox said. “In the past three weeks Chase has thrown the ball downfield and in the intermediate range more successfully than he has in the past. It’s great to see him make those. I still think there’s a handful of plays where he could take the next step.”

Garbers has been almost as effective running as he has passing. He’s carried 33 times for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For his career, Garbers’ 895 rushing yards are 36 shy of Kapp’s record of 931.

“I’m just doing whatever makes the offense successful,” said Garbers, who needs three touchdown passes to move ahead of Rodgers (43) on the Bears’ all-time list.

Washington State Individual Player Notes: Through four games.

RB Max Borghi is the only player in country named to both Doak Walker and Biletnikoff Award Watch Lists. Borghi opened his 2021 season with a 64-yard TD run vs. Utah State, had 1 rush TD against Portland State, 31 career total TD.

LB Jahad Woods owns 32 tackles in 2021, is Pac-12's active leading tackler with 351 career tackles, 6th-most in WSU history.

OL Abraham Lucas is a Preseason 4th-Team All-American by Phil Steele, 3x All-Pac-12 2nd-Team selection.

KR/PR Travell Harris was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week vs. Portland State, 188 AP yards, 50-yd KR, 22 PR, 2 rec TD.

DL Dallas Hobbs was named a 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team Nominee (community service, academic, impact on and off the field).

EDGE Andrew Edson leads all Pac-12 freshmen with 4 TFL, tied for 7th-most among all Pac-12 players

Why Washington State Will Win: So what’s going right? The offense isn’t working like it’s supposed to and the pass defense hasn’t been all that great, but there aren’t a lot of penalties and the D hasn’t been bad at taking the ball away with ten overall and two or more in every game.

Cal isn’t having a whole lot of luck, either. The defense can’t come up with third down stops, the secondary has been lit up, and penalties have been a huge problem for a team desperate to generate a little positive momentum. This is the week Wazzu’s passing game has to work, because …

Why Cal Will Win: Cal isn’t giving up anything on the ground – for the most part. TCU was able to run for 271 yards, but no one else has hit 100 yards so far. Yes, the secondary has been lit up, but overall this really is a good enough defense talent-wise to be better than the numbers.

Offensively, the line hasn’t been bad, QB Chase Garbers is fighting the good fight, and the attack is putting up yards – it’s second in the Pac-12 in total offense, coming up with 441 per game. All this will take is an early lead and a few stops from the beleaguered defense to pull this off. Washington State’s offense is awful on third downs.

Series History: Washington State trails in the all-time series with California, 28-48-5 after a Golden Bear 33-20 win in Berkeley in 2019. Last season's meeting in Pullman was cancelled two hours before kickoff due to Covid-19 protocols within the Cal program. The Cougars last win in the series came in 2018, a 19-13 win in Pullman. Cal has won the last two meetings in Berkeley while WSU is looking for their first win at Cal since 2013, 44-22.

Saturday will be the first time Cal and Washington State have played since 2019. The two teams were scheduled to face one another last year in Pullman, Washington, but the game was canceled two hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bears’ program.

“It was a little frustrating, but given the time and where we were as a country, where we are in the Bay Area community, it was the right decision,” Garbers said. “Looking forward to playing them this Saturday and making up for 2020.”