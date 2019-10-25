What: Washington State (4-3, 1-3) at Oregon (6-1, 4-0)

Where: Autzen Stadium (54,000), Eugene, Ore.

When: Sat., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Molly McGrath), Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: Oregon is favored by 14 points

Series Record: Oregon Leads 47-42-7 (WSU has won 4 games in a row)

Last Meeting: WSU won 34-20 on Oct. 20, 2018 in Pullman, WA

The Oregon Ducks are well aware of their recent history against Washington State. The Cougars have a four-game winning streak in the series that resumes Saturday night in Eugene.

The No. 11 Ducks (6-1, 4-0) got locked in on Washington State as they walked off the field in Seattle last Saturday following a 35-31 comeback win over Washington.

''We like to start it on the march back to the locker room after a game, particularly a victory, to get refocused. I mean, when you're in conference play like this, every week is a playoff game. Everybody is alive, everybody has a chance at the championship,'' Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said.

“We recognize that fact that we have not done a good enough job against Washington State for the past four years. And they have a super high-powered offense with some impressive skill players and a great offensive line. And their defense has made it really difficult for years with all of the movement and all of the stemming that they have done.”

The Ducks have won six straight games since their season-opening loss to Auburn with this mentality. They sit atop the Pac-12 North standings and are on track for a spot in the Pac-12 championship. Win there, and who knows? The first College Football Playoff rankings come out on Nov. 5.

''We recognize the challenge, we recognize that we have to improve, and probably most importantly, we recognize that we have not played our best football yet,'' Cristobal said.

The Ducks have a commanding lead in the North after beating rival Washington last week in an emotional, comeback contest. Every team in the division now, save Oregon State, has three conference losses, with Oregon accounting for one of them against each of Cal, Stanford, and Washington.

A win Saturday over Washington State all but assures the Ducks will head back to Levi's Stadium for the first time since 2014 and positions them for a final-month push to the College Football Playoff. But sandwiched between marquee matchups with the Huskies and South-leading USC, the Cougars are well-positioned to spring a trap for its fifth straight in the series.

Washington State got tripped up at the start of Pac-12 play with three straight losses but rebounded last weekend with a decisive 41-10 victory at home over Colorado.

Mike Leach said he's not sure why the Cougars have had a run of success against the Ducks. It's the longest winning streak over Oregon by a Pac-12 opponent since Washington won five straight from 1989-93.

The Cougars have never won five straight against Oregon. ''We've always played extremely hard against them. We've played kind of complete games against them,'' Leach said. ''We do play well against them.''

Last season Washington State won 34-20 in Pullman.

It's no secret Washington State will come out slinging the ball. Quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the nation with 2,981 yards and 29 touchdowns. Those are eye-popping numbers even in the Cougars' pass-happy system.

Everyone is gushing on LSU’s Joe Burrow and giving him the Heisman, but if it’s about the stats, Gordon is still the star of stars this season. He might be throwing it a million times a game, but the attack is still effective.

“Not only do they put four or five receivers out there at a time, they’re two- and three-deep now,” Cristobal said. “All these guys are extremely fast, athletic, explosive. They are a make-you-miss, take-it-to-the-house type of operation across the board. If you are not communicating, even though they don’t have a ton of formations, they do have their motions and they do have their coverage-beaters that can cause a lot of issues. And they have for a lot of teams for a long, long time.”

This is a very fast, very aggressive Oregon defense that generates pressure and relies on being disruptive in key spots. That doesn’t matter against this O – Gordon gets it out of his hands too quickly. Oregon can’t go into a shell. Conservative – like the Ducks have been at times this year – won’t fly.

“Playing against a team like this your eye discipline has to be absolutely perfect,” Cristobal said. “You have to rally to the football because you are spread out really well. And then you have to be a really good tackling team because you are, at some point in time, and it’s safer to say multiple times, you’re going to have to make open field tackles. It’s going to be hard to gang tackle due to the spacing of what they do.”

Other things to note Saturday night when the Cougs visit the Ducks, including dueling high-profile quarterbacks:

FIRST OFF, HERBERT: Senior Justin Herbert has thrown a touchdown pass in 35 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation, and the Ducks average an impressive 44.5 points per game when he starts at Autzen Stadium. Among his favorite targets is Jaylon Redd, who has seven touchdown receptions this season, and one scoring run. Herbert threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns last week in the victory over the Huskies to earn Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

ON THE OTHER SIDE, GORDON: Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the nation in passing yards per game (425.9) and completions per game (35.14), as well as total offense with 431.1 yards a game and total passing yards with 2,981. Gordon threw 4 Td passes against Colorado last weekend. Leach was asked this week about his opinion on Herbert, and he wound up complimenting Gordon: ''I think he's a talented guy, but I'm very pleased we have ours instead.''

TRANSFER PORTAL: Mario Cristobal wished senior wide receiver Brenden Schooler well after he entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. ''We support him and his choice,'' the coach said. Schooler missed the first four games of the season after injuring his foot in August. He had two catches for 44 yards this season. The move was a blow to the Ducks, who also lost senior tight end Jacob Breeland to a season-ending injury last week.

WAIT, WHAT? Leach enjoys playing at Autzen Stadium. The way he describes that is, well, unique. ''Most people have it have it as the loudest in their conference; I would agree with that. Also, I like it because it's got such a unique atmosphere. On the outside it looks like it's Middle Earth; it's got waterfalls going and all that other stuff and then inside the stadium you got, as far as all the uniforms and their facilities, their players and coaches, it's got this real urban vibe. Then you go in the stadium and folks will have all their hunting gear on and they'll have just come out of a duck blind or a deer stand or something like that and going to catch a little football,'' he said at his Monday press conference.

PREDICTION:

College Football News: “Mike Leach got the Ducks last year. There was a little Minshew magic happening with Gardner in the 34-20 win, but the 2017 Cougars came up with a blowout win, too. Washington State has won four straight in the series, but this is a different year with a different makeup. Gordon will put up his yards, but the Wazzu D won’t be able to handle the Oregon offensive balance as the game goes on. When it absolutely has to, the Oregon pass rush will make a difference.” Prediction: Oregon 38, Washington State 17.

Athlon: “Washington State's style of play has given Oregon fits for much of Mike Leach's tenure on the Palouse. Most of those were much differently built Oregon teams than this physically imposing bunch Mario Cristobal has now. With four straight losses, including a deflating one in Pullman one week after beating Washington last year, focus shouldn't be an issue for the Ducks. Slowing Washington State's offense early will be crucial to Oregon dictating the tone early. The Ducks can score on Washington State's defense, but a track meet isn't in Oregon's best interest. Prediction: Oregon 41, Washington State 24.

(AP, Athlon and College Football News contributed to this article)

