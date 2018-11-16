WHAT: Arizona (5-5 overall, 4-3 in P12) at Washington State (9-1, 6-1)

WHERE: Martin Stadium, (32,952), Pullman, WA.

WHEN: Sat., Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Brock Huard, Allison Williams); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Washington State has a big game looming against rival No. 17 Washington that could determine the Pac-12 North title and extend the No. 8 Cougars' longshot bid for the College Football Playoff.

But the Apple Cup is next week. First, there's the matter of Saturday's game against Arizona.

Washington State (9-1, 6-1, No. 8 CFP) is seeking its first Pac-12 North title and needs the win against Arizona to help it get there. A 10th win would also tie the program record for victories in a season. The Cougars also seek to extend a 12-game home winning streak.

The Cougars have the best record in the Pac-12 and are a potent mix of offense and defense. They own the nation's best passing attack (392 yards per game) and rank 20th in defense (324 yards per game). The Cougars average 470 yards of offense overall behind quarterback Gardner Minshew, while Arizona is yielding 417 yards per game.

"He (Minshew) has gotten more and more confident throughout the year as he's played," said Kevin Sumlin, Arizona's first-year coach. "He's a leader, a competitor, and you see that in games."

Arizona (5-5, 4-3) has struggled this season, meanwhile, as has the Wildcats' own star quarterback, Khalil Tate.

Tate, who shredded the Cougars in a Wildcats victory last season, suffered an ankle injury during the season opener and the injury has lingered.

Running back J.J. Taylor has helped carry the load for Arizona. The sophomore ranks fourth in the FBS in rushing with 1,221 yards and he leads all Power Five players in all-purpose yards. He has rushed for 558 yards and three touchdowns in his past three games.

Despite a fine high school career, Taylor had only two Pac-12 offers, from Arizona and Washington State.

"We felt like he was a good player, an explosive player," Leach said. "He was a talented guy . making a ton of plays."

Other things to know heading into Saturday's matchup in Pullman, where temperatures are expected to be in the 20s:

PASSING RECORD: Minshew is threatening to break the Pac-12's season passing record of 4,714 yards held by former Cal QB Jared Goff. Minshew has 3,852 passing yards with at least three games left and is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. The school has launched a Heisman Trophy campaign for the graduate transfer from East Carolina. The WSU single season passing record is 4,597 yards by Connor Halliday in 2013, but Minshew needs less than 800 yards to better his mark.

WHAT'S AT STAKE? Washington State is looking to stay on track for its first Pac-12 North title and longshot bid for a College Football Playoff berth. The Cougars seek their first 10-win season since 2003. Arizona is seeking to become bowl eligible in Coach Kevin Sumlin's first season.

KEY MATCHUP: Arizona's porous defense against the Pac-12's top offense. The Cougars average 470 yards per game, while Arizona is yielding 417 yards per game. Cold temperatures expected in Pullman could impact players used to warmer conditions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona: QB Khalil Tate shredded the Cougars in a Wildcats' victory last season, but has been less consistent this year. RB J.J. Taylor has rushed for 558 yards and three touchdowns in his past three games.

Washington State: QB Gardner Minshew leads the nation in passing, and is threatening to break the Pac-12's season passing yardage record of 4,714 yards held by Cal's Jared Goff. Minshew has 3,852 passing yards.

HELLO COACH: Saturday marks the first time Sumlin and Leach will coach against each other in the Pac-12, but the two have a long history dating to their time in the Big 12. The coaches have "shared ideas, we've visited with each other and we've just known each other for a long time," Sumlin said.

POSSESSIVE: Washington State leads the Pac-12 in time of possession, averaging 32 minutes, 54 seconds per game. Leach shrugs off that stat. "The biggest thing is we had more plays," he said. "You want to keep the ball away from them." Washington State is tied for second in the country with 20 scoring drives of 10 or more plays.

NOTES

-- Sixth-year linebacker Peyton Pelluer, who is the fourth generation of his family to play at Washington State, has tied the team record by appearing in 51 games. On Saturday he needs to play just one snap to break the record he shares with DL Daniel Ekuale and WR Gabe Marks.

-- WSU has won at least eight games for four straight seasons for the first time in school history.

-- Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin was a graduate assistant at Washington State in 1989 and 1990.

-- Washington State has won 12 straight home games, tying the Cougs for the fifth-longest active streak in the country.

-- Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 206 yards rushing per game.

PREDICTIONS

CollegeFootballNews.com: "Everyone keeps waiting for Washington State to go Cooging. with the clunker that Mike Leach-coached teams have at least once a year. It’s not happening. Both passing games will be fantastic, but Arizona just won’t have the ball enough. Tate will be good, but it’ll be about who gets the most chances. That will be Washington State, as it’ll keep the clock rolling from close to 40 minutes. Minshew will get into a rhythm, and Tate won’t. Washington State 37, Arizona 30.

Athlon: "Finishing out a season strong has not been a hallmark for the Cougars in the Mike Leach era. Since Leach took over the program in 2012, Washington State has posted a 13-11 mark in November. Late losses have kept the Cougars from claiming the Pac-12 North title each of the last two seasons. It seems like Washington State has the pieces in place to turn the corner and write a different story this season. The Cougars are one of only three FBS teams that are ranked in the top 20 for both total offense and total defense. The other two? Alabama and Clemson. Washington State's defense came through in the team's wins over California and Colorado, shutting down opponents when the offense struggled to finish off drives. Washington State carries a 12-game home winning streak into the contest against Arizona. The Cougars absolutely drilled the Wildcats when the teams last played in Pullman two years ago, winning 69-7. While it won't be so lopsided this time around, you can still expect Washington State to come out on top. The Cougars are the superior team on both sides of the ball, and Arizona will have a tough time hanging with Washington State for four quarters. Washington State 38, Arizona 24.

PAC-12 NORTH STANDINGS (As of Nov. 16)

Washington State 6-1`

Washington 5-2

Stanford 4-3

Oregon 3-4

California 3-4

Oregon State 1-6

WEEK 13 PAC-12 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Sat., Nov. 17)

Utah at Colorado, 10:30 a.m. (Pac-12 Network)

USC at UCLA, 12:30 p.m. (Fox)

Oregon State at Washington, 1:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Stanford at California, 4:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)(MOVED TO DEC. 1)



Arizona at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona State at Oregon, 7:30 p.m. (pa-12 Network)