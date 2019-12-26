The Cheez-It Bowl features a fascinating contrast in styles, as Washington State’s high-powered passing game meets Air Force’s triple option attack in Phoenix. The Cougars finished the regular season at 6-6 after a loss to Washington in the Apple Cup, while the Falcons capped a 10-win season by beating Wyoming 20-6 on Nov. 30.

The only defeats Air Force suffered in 2019 came against two ranked opponents – Boise State and Navy – and this program finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. The Falcons finished second in the Mountain West by averaging 34.3 points a game, while the defense ranked third in the conference by holding teams to 19.8 points a contest.

After back-to-back 5-7 seasons (2017-18), Air Force rebounded in a big way in 2019. En route to the 10-win campaign, Calhoun’s squad knocked off Colorado in Boulder, won at Hawaii and picked up quality wins against Utah State and Army.

WHEN AIR FORCE HAS THE BALL

Air Force’s triple option offense enters Friday night’s game ranked third nationally in rushing attempts (686) and yards per game (292.5) Time of possession isn’t an important statistic when it comes to evaluating teams, but the Falcons average nearly 34 minutes (33:43) of possession in 2019.

However, that’s a key statistic when it comes to keeping Washington State’s high-powered offense on the sidelines. When Air Force has the ball in this matchup, it’s no secret what’s on tap. Calhoun’s group wants to generate long scoring drives and chew up large portions of the clock to prevent Washington State’s offense from getting on the field. With an offense near the top of the nation in most rushing stats and averaging 5.1 yards per carry, the Falcons will challenge the Cougars at the point of attack to stop the run.

“It’s a challenging offense because everybody has to do their job and do their assignment,” Mike Leach said Wednesday in Phoenix. “That’s the key, to synchronize it all and everybody do what they’re coached to do. They attack the whole field and their entire fleet of players touch the ball. Both offenses present their challenges. But you can’t overlook the defenses because both defense shave been preparing for quite a while too.”

Washington State can’t focus just on stopping the run. Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III only averages 13 pass attempts a game, but the junior certainly makes the most of his opportunities. He’s connected on 52 completions for 1,286 yards and 13 touchdowns to five picks this season. Hammond is averaging 24.7 yards per completion, with Geraud Sanders (25.4 ypc) and Benjamin Waters (32.3 ypc) catching all 14 of the team’s touchdown passes this season.

Washington State has struggled to stop the run (11th in the Pac-12) as they allowed 6.8 yards per rush and finished 10th in pass efficiency defense. The Cougars are also prone to allowing big plays (33 of 30 yards or more) and have only 66 tackles for a loss. Interim co-defensive coordinators Roc Bellantoni and Darcel McBath have to find a way to stop Air Force on early downs and limit the big plays. Winning third downs is also crucial, especially since the Falcons convert those opportunities at nearly 55 percent (54.8).

“They do a good job executing,” Leach said. “As a result, you have to do a good job executing your defense. It's key that everybody does their job and it's well synchronized. That's one of the challenges the triple option presents because they're typically well synchronized and you have to do the same thing on your end and cover all of the space and all the personnel.”

WHEN WASHINGTON STATE HAS THE BALL

Just like Air Force, Washington State’s game plan on offense isn’t a secret. The Cougars lead the nation in pass attempts (668) and passing yards per game (444.3). Additionally, Leach’s offense averages 55.7 pass attempts a game, leads the Pac-12 in yards per play (7.13) and paces the conference in points per contest (39.2). If Washington State can force its style of play and jump ahead to an early lead on the scoreboard, that’s a big win for Leach’s team. Air Force has showed the ability to hit on big plays on the passing game, but the Cougars can protect their struggling run defense by forcing the Falcons out of their comfort zone.

WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon ensured Washington State’s offense didn’t miss a beat in the wake of Gardner Minshew’s move to the NFL, as the senior threw for 5,228 yards and 45 touchdowns. He also connected on 72.1 percent of his throws and led the Pac-12 in completions of 30 or more yards (27). Gordon will be throwing to one of the Pac-12’s deepest receiving corps, as six wide receivers have at least 42 receptions this fall. Running back Max Borghi (81 catches) is another valuable weapon as a safety valve for Gordon out of the backfield.

Gordon is just 605 yards shy of the 16-year old NCAA single season passing record.

“It would mean a lot to the receivers, especially since we're not really an offense that just powers the ball to one or two receivers,” Gordon said. “Everyone gets the ball. The receivers take a lot of pride in that. They love seeing the passing numbers go up and they know it’s a reflection of our receiving corps and how hard they work.

“I'm excited for it too, but I like to see the receivers get their stats up and make them happy. It's happened before (throwing for 600+ yards), but I don't want to make any predictions or anything like that. I hope Max [Borghi] runs for 600 yards, to be honest, and we win the football game.”

The contrast in offensive style between these two teams is illustrated even more by the rushing attempts. While Air Force ranks near the top of the nation in attempts per game, Washington State is last at 16.8. The Cougars won’t run it often, but Borghi has the most rushing yards (790) of any back during Leach’s tenure in Pullman.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State RB Max Borghi: When Borghi gets the chance to run the ball he’s extremely effective. Borghi has rushed for 790 yards on just 121 carries in 2019. That’s the most rushing yards by a Mike Leach-coached RB since Baron Batch ran for 884 yards in 2009 at Texas Tech. Borghi is a threat in the pass game too. He leads the team with 81 catches and has 566 yards receiving.

Air Force QB Donald Hammond III: Hammond doesn’t throw the ball much. He attempted just 99 passes. He ran the ball 106 times and had the fourth-most rushing attempts on the team. While Hammond is the team’s fourth-leading rusher he leads the Falcons in rushing touchdowns with 11 and overall TDs with 24. He’s dangerous when he does attempt a pass though. Hammond averages 13 yards an attempt and his two leading receivers average over 25 yards a catch.

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT

Washington State QB Anthony Gordon: The out-of-nowhere NFL prospect is 606 passing yards away from breaking the NCAA record for most passing yards in a season, held by former Texas Tech QB BJ Symons, another Mike Leach protege. Lest you think that total is unreachable, Gordon actually threw for 606 vs. Oregon State this season — despite coming into the year with a mere five college pass attempts — and averages nearly 436 passing yards a game. He’s an easy thrower with a rubber arm and will get to showcase his talents at the Senior Bowl, but this game is a sneaky-good test against an Air Force defense that only allows 208.1 passing yards per game

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Washington State: The Cougars won three games to start the year and then promptly lost three straight Pac-12 games to UCLA, Utah and Arizona State. A win over Colorado broke that streak and then Washington State lost to Oregon and Cal. The Cougars got bowl eligible with wins over Stanford and Oregon State — that game was wild — before the traditional Apple Cup defeat to Washington.

Air Force: The Falcons were a loss away from making the Mountain West title game. Air Force’s only conference loss came to, you guessed it, Boise State. Despite going 7-1 in the conference the Falcons finished second in the Mountain Division because it’s also occupied by the Broncos. Air Force lost to Navy outside the conference but got wins over both Army and Colorado to make up for it. It’s the third time in six seasons that Air Force has won 10 games.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

Who doesn’t want to watch a Mike Leach-coached team against a triple-option offense? It’s better than sleeping, that’s for sure. Also, this Cheez-It Bowl produced one of the wildest bowl games in recent memory a year ago with TCU and Cal when the two teams combined for nine interceptions in a comedy of errors.

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Washington State: A win would be five straight winning seasons for the Cougars. A stretch like this hasn’t happened since Washington State was in the Pacific Coast Conference before World War II and was coached by O.E. Hollingberry.

Air Force: The Falcons haven’t won 11 games in a season since a 12-1 campaign under Fisher DeBerry in 1998. That season culminated in a win in the Oahu Classic over a Washington team coached by Brock Huard. Yes, the same Brock Huard who does color commentary for Fox.

STORYLINES

Washington State: The Cougars looked lost and headed towards a postseason at home in early November after their fifth loss in a six-game stretch. That start of that slide included Leach's tirade on the mental state of his team, calling them soft and lazy in the wake of 2018's success. More weeks passed and there was no obvious turning point save for a win against Colorado, but this group was able to find something late in the year wins over Stanford and Oregon State -- the latter being a 54-53 shootout with the Beavers -- to maintain the Cougars' run of bowl appearances. Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon racked up a nation's-best 5,228 passing yards in the wins and losses, and his 45 touchdown passes was second only to Joe Burrow. If Thursday night's game turns into a back-and-forth affair, we know that Gordon and the Cougars offense is built to run up the score.

Air Force: Calhoun is 2-7 against Power Five teams as Air Force's coach, and with the Falcons entering the game as a narrow favorite, it sets up for the 2019 team to hang their hat on the success against Power Five foes. One of those two wins against Power Five teams under Calhoun came earlier this season against Colorado, and if Air Force could add another Pac-12 victory to the ledger, it would be a strong statement to the strength of the potential 11-win campaign. In a year where the Mountain West division title was lost by just 11 points to Boise State and the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy was lost to Navy by just nine, ending the season with a bowl win against a Pac-12 team would be a satisfying conclusion to a banner year for Air Force.

FINAL ANALYSIS

This should be fun. Air Force’s option attack and run-first approach will be a handful for a leaky Washington State defense, which should also help limit the possessions by the Cougars’ offense. When Washington State gets the ball, look for Leach (as usual) to lean on Gordon, Borghi and a deep receiving corps in hopes of jumping out to an early lead to force Air Force away from its preferred style of play. Whichever team can dictate the flow of the game will have an edge on the scoreboard. The guess here is a back-and-forth game is in store. A turnover or two might be the difference in a tight contest, so Washington State has to do a better job in that department than it did in the regular season. It’s hard to find a glaring edge in this matchup for either team, but we’ll take Gordon finding a way to land a key score in the fourth quarter to lift the Cougars to a win.

(Yahoo, Associated Press & Athlon contributed to this report)