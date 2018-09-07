WHAT: San Jose State (0-1) at Washington State (1-0)

WHERE: Martin Stadium (32,952), Pullman, WA

WHEN: Saturday, 8 p.m. PT

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network (Guy Haberman, Ryan Leaf, Cindy Brunson); Washington State IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre, Bob Robertson)

A week after opening the season with an impressive 41-19 victory at Wyoming, Washington State (1-0) is a 35-point favorite over struggling San Jose State (0-1), who lost to FCS school UC Davis in their opener.

The Spartans are 45-152 all-time against Pac-12 opponents. But the Cougars have lost home openers to Portland State and Eastern Washington in recent years, so they can’t be too confident.

Mike Leach certainly isn’t taking the Spartans for granted, pointing to SJSU’s array of talent on offense

“They’ve got some explosive guys,” Leach said. “Early in the season, they are working to play in sync and trying to find their identity like everybody else. When they do, they’ll be dangerous. They throw it around and move the ball pretty well. They have some quick guys at key spots.”

Washington State trailed Wyoming 19-13 early in the second half last week before an impressive finish as the Cougars notched their first season-opening win on the road since 2004.

Graduate transfer quarterback Gardner Minshew had a promising debut for the Cougars, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He was not sacked.

“(Minshew) got better as the game went on,” Leach said. “Getting in sync in the fashion he did was impressive.”

The Cougars finished with 320 passing yards and 74 rushing yards against Wyoming. Highly touted freshman running back Max Borghi had a receiving TD and another on the ground. James Williams touched the ball 26 times, amassing 135 total yards (82 rushing + 53 receiving). Will he handle the ball more than two dozen times again?

Questions about the Washington State defense under new coordinator Tracy Claeys were answered as the Cougars gave up just 206 total yards, and only 67 passing yards. Wyoming scored just three points in the second half, none in the final 22 minutes as the Cougars scored the final 28 points of the game.

San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said the Washington State secondary is outstanding and the defense continues to improve each year. The Spartans, meanwhile, are continuing to try to build a quality program, Brennan said.

“You have to flush it and get ready for the next one,” Brennan said of the loss to UC Davis. “We’re now going on the road to play a very good Pac-12 opponent. We need to take a deep breath, walk out on that stage and execute at a high level. The spirit of our team has been good.”

Frankly, San Jose State’s only hope of pulling off a massive upset is to play mistake-free football on both sides, score touchdowns every time they penetrate the red zone, put together several time-consuming possessions and win the turnover margin battle by two more.

“First and foremost, we need to win the turnover battle, which we didn’t do in the first game,” Brennan said. “We have to be sound.”

Josh Love started at quarterback for the Spartans last week against UC Davis, throwing for 109 yards and a touchdown. Montel Aaron relieved him, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. It’s not clear who will start this week, but it might not matter because as Leach noted both have similar styles. Wide receiver Bailey Gaither amassed six catches for 137 yards and two TDs in the loss to UC Davis and will try to get open against the talented WSU secondary.

“They have four NFL caliber players in their secondary, maybe five if you include the nickel Hunter Dale,” Brennan said. “They have continued to upgrade the talent on the defensive side of the ball and play at a high level. They keep the pressure on you.”

However, the San Jose State defense was porous to say the least, surrendering 589 yards to UC Davis, and will definitely be challenged by the Cougars’ prolific Air Raid offense. Clearly, keeping the Cougs’ offense from piling up the yardage and out of the end zone is SJSU’s biggest concerns heading into the night contest.

“They run a variety of stuff, but they do like the one safety scheme,” Leach said. “But they will go with two safeties. They blitz at about the same rate as the national average (24 percent). They change stuff up on third down and when you get into the red zone.”

The Spartans have allowed 40 or more points in 10 of their last 14 games.

“As an offense, they’re hard to stop,” said Brennan, who is familiar with several players on the WSU offense from his days at Oregon State when the Cougars and Beavers often locked horns on the recruiting trail. “Our defensive front has to show up.”

“A lot of (WSU’s receivers) I recruited or was involved in the process,” Brennan continued. “When I started here (in 2017), I was heavily involved with Jamire Calvin, who is turning into a fantastic player, which is what I thought he would be. Kyle Sweet was an awesome player in high school. Their wide receiver group always seems to be coming after you. They have guys who can run and catch and play in space with the ball. Coach Leach does a great job recruiting guys who fit his scheme, can execute it and play at a high level.”

HONORING HILINSKI: Saturday marks WSU’s first home game since Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life last January. The Cougars will remember Hilinski this season by wearing decals with his No. 3 on their helmets and maintaining his locker. A Hilinski’s Hope flag, advertising the foundation started by Hilinski’s parents, will be displayed inside the stadium. The Hilinski family will raise the Cougar flag prior to Saturday’s game. “One of our brothers isn’t here playing with us. We’re always going to remember Ty,” defensive back Hunter Dale said. “The season is dedicated to him.”

MICROSOFT ASSIST: An engineer for Seattle-based Microsoft is helping Leach design some plays this season. The Cougars used a trick play designed by the engineer twice in last weekend’s win, netting a total of nine yards. “He’s got a lot of ideas,” Leach said. “So he came up with a bunch of formations.”

NOTES

-- WSU freshman defensive back Patrick Nunn’s brother Leki is a freshman wide receiver for the Spartans.

-- After Week 1 USA Today projects WSU vs. Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

-- Washington State leads the series 7-4-1, but this is the first time the teams are meeting this century. Their last game was in 1996, when a WSU team led by quarterback Ryan Leaf posted a big win. All four San Jose State wins in the series came in the state of Washington.

-- Speaking of Leaf, he will serve as color analyst for the Pac-12 Network’s telecast of the game.

WEEK 2 PAC-12 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Sat. Sept. 8)

Arizona at Houston, 9 a.m. (ABC or ESPN2)

UCLA at Oklahoma, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Portland State at Oregon, 11 a.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Colorado at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

North Dakota at Washington, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Utah at Northern Illinois, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNews)

Southern Utah at Oregon State, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

USC at Stanford, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

California at BYU, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Michigan State at Arizona State, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

San Jose State at Washington State, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

(All Times Pacific)