Preview: Cougs host Stanford in key Pac-12 North battle

Beginning the second half of the 2021 schedule, Washington State continues its three-game homestand by hosting Stanford at Martin Stadium on Family Weekend.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m., Saturday on ESPNU.

Washington State enters the week with a 3-3 overall record, including a 2-2 mark in Pac-12 Conference play after posting back-to-back wins at Cal and against Oregon State. The Cougar defense enters the week tied for the Pac-12 lead and seventh in the country with 13 takeaways while the 34 tackles-for-loss are fourth-most in the league.

Quarterback Jayden de Laura is tied for the Pac-12 lead with 12 passing touchdowns while receivers Travell Harris (39) and Calvin Jackson Jr. (35) rank third and fourth in the league, respectively. Linebacker Jahad Woods moved into the WSU Top-5 for career tackles two weeks ago and enters the week with 363 career stops, most among all active Pac-12 tacklers.

It took a little longer than expected, but Washington State seems to be rolling. The Cougars’ defense is proving to be stout as evidenced by their performance the past two weeks. And with Jayden de Laura at quarterback, the Cougars have found some potency on offense.

Yet, that all seems to be secondary heading into Saturday’s matchup against Stanford with questions hanging over the program about the status of coach Nick Rolovich after this weekend.

The state of Washington has set a deadline of next Monday for all public employees — including the Cougars coach — to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Rolovich has applied for a religious exemption and his future with the team hangs on the answer.

Saturday could be just another afternoon on the Palouse with the Cougars facing a Pac-12 opponent. Or it could end up being Rolovich’s last game in charge for an indeterminant amount of time.

Rolovich said this week that he’s not been given a time frame for a decision on his request. But no matter Rolovich’s situation, the Cougars have suddenly found a spark after a lethargic start to the season.

The Cougars (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12) produced 491 yards of offense in beating Oregon State, which came in leading the Pac-12 North. It was a big change for a team that had struggled to score against FBS opponents all season.

De Laura had the best game of his career, completing 32 of 46 passes for 399 yards and three touchdowns. He was 15 of 18 passing in the decisive second half, when the Cougars scored on four consecutive possessions to take the lead.

“What you see is a quarterback who’s confident in his shoes,” Rolovich said. “He’s making people around him better. I think he’s in the moment. He has let negative things roll off his shoulders better, and that’s all part of growing.”

Rolovich said quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann took over play-calling duties two weeks ago in the win against California, replacing offensive coordinator Brian Smith in that role.

“There’s something about the connection with the quarterback I think is important,” Rolovich said.

Stanford (3-3, 2-2) presents a much more dangerous passing attack than the Beavers could mount. Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,449 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has thrown just three interceptions, all in a loss at No. 18 Arizona State last week. The Cardinal were limited to just 13 yards rushing in the 28-10 loss.

Stanford coach David Shaw said his team will focus on throwing the ball.

“I’ve got a quarterback that throws for 350-plus,” Shaw said. “Statistically that’s just the way it’s going to be.”

Why Stanford Will Win: Which Stanford team shows up? Is it the one that balled out late to get by Oregon, or is it the one that couldn’t run the ball a lick against Arizona State? Is it the one that confidently ripped through USC, or is it the one that sputtered too much against UCLA? While QB Tanner McKee is the new star of the show, the key is the Cardinal’s ability to run. They’re 3-0 when they’re at least okay, running for 124 yards or more, and they’re 0-3 when running for under 70 yards. Washington State has allowed over 200 rushing yards in half of its games.

Why Washington State Will Win: The Cougars got blasted by Oregon State for 309 rushing yards last week and still won. Why? The passing game has kicked in over the last few weeks with Jayden de Laura getting comfortable in the gig. He didn’t bomb away against Cal, and he gave up two picks, but he also threw three touchdown passes. Against the Beavers he was fantastic with close to 400 yards with three scores. Stanford has the biggest issue against the good running teams, and that’s not what Wazzu does. However, as long as the defense keeps taking the ball away – it has a Pac-12 high 13 takeaways – then the team can overcome a few de Laura mistakes and he can still keep bombing away.

Series History: Washington State trails the all-time series with Stanford, 29-40-1, but have won the last four meetings, including a 49-22 win in Pullman in 2019. Last season's meeting set for Palo Alto was cancelled due covid-19 issues within the Cougar program. The Cardinal are 17-9 all-time in Pullman but WSU has won the last two meetings. The Cougars are looking for their first five-game winning streak against Stanford since winning eight straight 1957-64.

WSU Receivers: The Cougars have five receivers with over 100 yards this season and a sixth just five yards shy of 100. On Monday, Rolovich called the Cougars’ receivers the most improved position group. Last weekend, the Cougars connected on 11 passing plays that went for over 15 yards. “It was nice to see some yards after the catch and explosion,” Rolovich said.

Hicks Shines: Washington State defensive back George Hicks III was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Oregon State. Hicks led the team with 10 tackles and got his first interception of the season in the Cougars’ win. The interception came late in the first half and ended an Oregon State drive to keep Washington State close. Hicks had seven tackles in the second half, including the final tackle of the game as Oregon State came up one yard short of a first down inside the red zone in the final minute.