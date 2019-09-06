What: Northern Colorado (0-1) at No. 22 Washington State (1-0)

Where: Martin Stadium (32,952), Pullman, WA

When: Sat., Sept. 6, 2 p.m. PT

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network Regional (Jim Watson, Jeremy Bloom); Washington State Learfield IMG Sports Network (Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink, Jessamyn McIntyre).

Vegas Line: No Line.

Series Record: First meeting.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Washington State is looking to avoid an upset at the hands of FCS Northern Colorado, and remain undefeated. Washington State was upset by Eastern Washington and Portland State of the FCS Big Sky Conference in recent years.

“The biggest thing you notice is how big they are,” Leach said Thursday night on his weekly call-in show. “One after the next, they’re big people. The quarterback is a highly touted guy and apparently he’s letting it rip now.

“They have nice skill players that we have to keep an eye on. But if you’re going to be any good, the bulk of your focus needs to be on yourself and what you can do as far as improving and getting better.”

KEY MATCHUP

Washington State QB Anthony Gordon, in his first start, threw for 420 yards and five touchdowns in a rout of New Mexico State. Northern Colorado, which lost 35-18 to San Jose State, will be hard pressed to stop WSU's Air Raid offense that piled up 618 yards last weekend.

The left side pf Northern Colorado’s offensive line features 300-pound left tackle Kyle Ergenbright and 329-pound Kevin Williams. Quarterback Jacob Knipp has battled injuries throughout his career, but is considered a legitimate NFL Draft prospect by some talent evaluators.

“I expect them to be a better team than what we saw on film,” Leach said. “But they are big, physical team. Their quarterback is a heckuva lot bigger than our quarterback. And their defensive front is bigger than ours. But I feel ours runs faster, though. Their first level (of the depth chart) is quite similar. The depth isn’t. They have guys that were overlooked. They wanted to get on the field sooner.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northern Colorado: Collin Root kicked three field goals for the Bears against SJSU. Justice Littrell forced a fumble at the goal line that was recovered by Brandon Biggs for a Bears' touchback.

Washington State: Gordon was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week after completing 29 of 35 passes and leading the Cougars to points on all nine drives he started. Tackle Liam Ryan was named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week for anchoring the line. Receivers Rodrick Fisher, Tay Martin and Calvin Jackson Jr. are locked in a fierce battle for two starting jobs as outside receivers.

FACTS & FIGURES

Washington State is the only Pac-12 team with four shutouts in the past six years. ... Coach Mike Leach has 50 wins at WSU, third in program history. ... Both UNC QB Jacob Knipp and WSU RB Max Borghi are from Arvada, Colorado. ... WSU is 14-1 at home since the 2017 season. ... Northern Colorado produced just 287 yards of offense in the loss at San Jose State. ... Northern Colorado coach Earnest Collins Jr. is 26-63 in his ninth season at the Greeley school. ... The Bears were picked to finish last in the Big Sky.



(Associated Press contributed to this report)

